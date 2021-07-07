5 Simple Tips for Reducing Your Carbon Footprint

The recent heatwave in North America is proof that climate change is underway. Soaring temperatures have made life unbearable for those in affected areas.

That’s because CO2 concentrations have gone up by 45% over the last 130 years. The only way to reverse the problem is by cutting carbon.

Much of the work needs to be done on a governmental level. Yet there are still things you can do to play your part.

Read on for tips for saving energy and reducing your carbon footprint.

1. Boycott Fast Fashion

Fast fashion has an awful impact on the environment. Unused clothes end up in landfills, and they emit methane when they decompose.

The clothing also uses fossil fuels in shipping it from wherever it’s made. Many of the fabrics shed microplastics when they’re washed, which contaminate waterways.

Buying clothing at thrift stores or vintage shops is a better option. You can upcycle what you buy to make it your own.

Or invest in well-made, high-quality items you can wear for years.

2. Eat More Locally-Produced Foods

An easy way to help is to eat seasonal foods from local producers. This means fewer emissions in getting the food to your table and no air miles.

It also means the food is fresher. This is how our ancestors would have eaten.

Where possible, switch to a plant-based diet. Plants require fewer resources and less water than animal products.

3. Switch to Sustainable Energy Supplies

Relying on fossil fuels has created many of the climate change problems we see today. Thankfully, we now have alternative energy sources.

Switch to renewable energy where you can. That might mean installing solar panels on your home or using geothermal power.

Does solar save energy? Absolutely! According to Blue Raven Solar, solar panels can save you up to 90% on your energy bills.

You can also cut down on electricity use. Wondering how to save energy? Turn devices off instead of using standby mode and use low-power alternatives where you can.

4. Drive Less

Transportation produces 29% of America’s total greenhouse gas emissions. Cutting these emissions is a strong step towards carbon footprint reduction.

On a personal level, that means you should drive less often. For local trips, try using a bicycle, which has the added bonus of giving a great workout.

If cycling isn’t an option, use public transport where you can. Or if you’re traveling to work, set up a carpool scheme to cut the use of cars.

5. Manage Your Waste

You can also make changes in how you manage your household waste. Use reusable items instead of single-use products where you can.

Repair or recycle items rather than sending them to landfills. This can give items a whole new lease of life. You can even set up a compost heap for food scraps.

Reducing Your Carbon Footprint Is Easy With Our Tips

These tips will all help in reducing your carbon footprint. We can all play a part on a daily basis in helping to drive down carbon emissions.

Many of these tips can also help you save money and support local businesses. This helps local communities to grow and flourish.