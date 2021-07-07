A Complete Guide to Becoming Instagram Famous

Can you imagine getting paid thousands of dollars, just for posting a photo on Instagram?

It’s possible if you can make it as an Instagram influencer. Influencers tend to make about $100 for every 10,000 followers, thanks to advertisements and affiliate sales.

If you’re dreaming of becoming Instagram famous, you need to start by building up an engaged following on the platform. Then, you can start earning money through your posts.

If you want to find out more, keep reading to find our top tips for growing your Instagram account and working with brands.

Decide on Your Niche

Want to become famous on Instagram? If so, the first step is to come up with a plan.

You’ll want to decide on a niche, which is your area of focus. Almost all successful influencers are able to build up a following because they stick to one niche and do it well, such as travel, fitness, cooking, or comedy.

Your followers will come to love you because they’re passionate about the same niche, so once you pick one, try to stick to it.

When setting up an Insta account, you’ll want to do so as a business account. Business accounts have access to more analytics and data that you’ll need in the future when you work with brands.

Focus on Quality Over Quantity

Once you start to post photos, one of our top Instagram tips is to focus on quality. On your main photo grid, you only want to post your best possible photos.

You want to be consistent not only in your content but also in the look and feel of your photos. To create a cohesive look for all photos, many influencers use photo editing tools like Lightroom filters, so consider trying them out.

To become an influencer, you don’t necessarily want to be posting multiple times per day—this is going to oversaturate your audience and they might get annoyed. Once a day is probably the most you need to post—just make sure you’re showcasing your best work!

Wondering how to stand out on Instagram? It helps to always be original, showcase your personality, and have fun!

Engage With Your Audience

To become an influencer, you first need to grow your following. You don’t need to have millions to start making money from the platform, but you do want to build up a sizable following.

When growing your account, you need to engage with others in your niche each day. Spend some time liking other photos, leaving thoughtful comments, and following other accounts that you like.

Each interaction is a new opportunity for someone to notice you, so it will pay off over time!

Utilize All of Instagram’s Features

You can also grow your account by making use of everything Instagram has to offer. The platform is so much more than just sharing a photo on your grid!

You should also be using the stories feature, which lets you share highlights from your day that disappear after 24 hours. Reels is another aspect to focus on, which lets you share longer videos with your audience.

Instagram’s algorithm favors users who use all of the platform’s features, so using all of the available functions can help your content reach a wider audience.

Be Authentic

If you want to be an influencer, here’s another big tip–always be honest and genuine!

People will come to follow you because they like the content you post and believe in what you have to say. When you transition into sponsored posts and working with brands, this authenticity will help you make money from sales and ad campaigns.

However, if all of your posts seem money-driven or fake, your audience is going to think you don’t care about them—only their money. This will result in lower engagement and decreased income.

To be authentic, don’t be afraid to share the good, the bad, and the ugly! People will appreciate you more if you come off as genuine.

Treat Instagram Like a Job

Once you start growing your following, remember to treat Instagram as a job—because it is! It can help to put together a media kit, which is a short document outlining why companies should work with you.

Then, start reaching out to businesses you’d like to work with. There are also a number of online platforms that influencers can join to easily connect with brands, so those can be worthwhile as well.

Aim to always answer emails professionally and promptly, letting people know you’re taking your role as an influencer seriously. Sadly, influencers have a bit of a bad reputation, since many are only out to get free products or travel opportunities.

Instead, always be professional and courteous—it’s sure to result in more companies wanting to work with you!

Being professional also means reporting all of your Instagram income when filing taxes, as it’s considered a job by the IRS.

Learn All About Becoming Instagram Famous With These Epic Tips

If becoming Instagram famous is one of your goals, the tips above are sure to help! To get started, create your Instagram account and start coming up with creative photo and video ideas.

By posting consistently, you’ll start to see your follower numbers increase, but be patient! It can take a number of months to build up your following, but you’ll eventually start to see results.

It’s worth the effort, as being an Instagram influencer can lead to plenty of lucrative deals, travel opportunities, and plenty of fun, so get started today!