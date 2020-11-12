Child Abuse Expert Witnesses

Child abuse cases are very sensitive and require the utmost care and attention. These kinds of cases need expert witnesses who can explain the physical and psychological effects of child maltreatment based on scientific research and evidence.

There have been cases of expert witnesses claiming that children do not often falsify allegations of abuse, especially sexual abuse, which bolsters the strength of a child’s testimony. However, this is not supported by sufficient evidence.

At companies like Reliable Clinical Experts in New York City, expert witnesses are professionals who stay on top of the latest research findings in order to maintain credibility. They can be the medical expert that your case needs in order to help your client receive the fair compensation they deserve.

Expert Witnesses for Child Abuse Cases

There are four main types of child abuse: physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, and neglect. Children are most often abused by a parent, caregiver, or other trusted adult.

Child abuse can be difficult to identify. Physical injuries can be considered accidental, and emotional abuse can be passed off as discipline. In unclear situations, a medical expert witness can use their forensic knowledge to analyze evidence of injury and determine if it was accidental trauma or deliberate injury.

Physical Abuse

Physical abuse is intentional physical harm to a child. It can include a variety of behaviors, such as:

Deliberate injury

Fictitious illness (Munchausen’s by proxy)

Abusive head trauma (AHT) Shaken baby syndrome

Suspected non-accidental trauma (SNAT)

Sexual Abuse

Sexual abuse is forced exposure to or participation in seual activities, including:

Rape

Child pornography

Molestation

Forced viewing of sexual acts

Emotional Abuse

Emotional abuse leaves no physical evidence, which makes it difficult to identify. However, the psychological effects are incredibly damaging. Some examples of emotional abusing behaviors toward children include:

Threatening

Bullying

Emotional distancing

Insulting or mocking

Neglect

Neglect differs from the other forms of abuse in that it is an act of omission, not commission. It involves not fulfilling a child’s physical and emotional needs. Some examples of these needs include:

Housing

Food

Clothing

Medical care

Why Choose Reliable Clinical Experts?

Medical experts are board-certified professionals who are actively practicing medicine. They are prescreened and know how to translate complex medical jargon into simple explanations for clients and juries, so they can provide you with the best value.

When it comes to your specific case, you should find a company that will hand-select the expert that best suits your needs. You should work with the same expert witness throughout the duration of the case, from initial review and consultation to court testimony.

Hiring experts is a cost-effective way to get the medical expertise you and your client need.

Find Your Expert Witness Now

At Reliable Clinical Experts, we understand the importance of prompt assistance with medical expert witness services. That’s why we provide you with a quick turnaround on your consultation.

Our process includes:

A consultation where we assign you with an appropriate expert. An analysis of the unique aspects of your case. A written or verbal report from your child abuse medical expert detailing how they can assist you with your case.