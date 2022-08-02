E.A. Smiroldo’s First Book About Global Weather and Bureaucratic Nitwits, is Published

E.A. Smiroldo, a nuclear engineer, has a remarkable ability for innovative ideas.

She has received accolades in writing contests held by the International Screenwriters’ Dig and the Bethesda Literary Festival, and she has been nominated for a Washington Area Music Association Award for her work as a singer-songwriter. She has also received a Grammy Award nomination.

She put some money into X-ray Media and gave them an option on the screenplay she’d written, Blood Like Water.

The author’s first book, The Silent Count, is based on an actual inquiry.

E.A. Smiroldo was recently interviewed on the events leading up to and writing her first book.

Here are a few snippets from the conversation.

Why did you make the decision to write a book?

The act of writing is both energizing and illuminating for me. I’ve always been conscious of the freedom that comes from putting lyrics to music as a musician and writer. Myself and other post-modern artists have abandoned rhymed lyrics in favor of blank verse and atonal music that penetrates the depths of the soul in exchange of corny melodies. I was curious to see whether I could accomplish the same feat with a conventional piece of fiction.

What did you learn, then?

Among other things, I learned that I had a crazy and profound sense of humor that I was before hardly aware of. Humor has a liberating power, particularly for female writers.

For many, writing seriously implies publishing depressing, in-depth analyses of the human mind.

It’s unnecessary to laugh.

In her book Outside Story, the esteemed Mary Amis attributes this to “the intellectual gloss of gloom…the belief that dismal pessimism is a signal of high seriousness.”

However, you may learn that humor is a crucial component in helping you improve as a writer.

Without a certain level of humor, such as having characters live in trash cans or wait around for someone they know won’t ever show up, even the most sad writers, like Samuel Beckett, couldn’t have produced such darkness.

Additionally, science supports it. Albert Einstein attributed his genius to his intrinsic sense of comedy. Then, consider the fact that several studies have shown a connection between having a sense of humor and having a higher IQ. So try to seem clever with a few jokes rather than trying to sound scholarly with flowery verbiage.

Or, as in my case, with sarcasm and irony.

Because of this, despite having a viable answer to the global warming problem, my protagonist is unable to gain the respect of others. Both amusing and sad, that.

The Silent Count by E. A. Smiroldo

