The Common Causes of Pipe Leaks in a Home

You probably don’t think about your home’s utilities very much; however, when something goes wrong with them, problems can develop very quickly. Therefore, it is important to detect these problems as early as possible. One of the most common utility problems that homes develop involves the plumbing system. Even though small leaks don’t sound like a big deal, they can evolve into large leaves very quickly. Then, water damage can destroy the foundation of a home, taking everything inside of it as well. Therefore, it is important to understand the most common causes of leaks in a home plumbing system.

One of the most common causes of leaks involves pipe corrosion. Over time, pipes are going to age. As a result, corrosive substances, such as rust, are going to form throughout the plumbing system. Eventually, this could actually break through some of the seals surrounding the pipes, leading to a leak. If these leaks are not detected early, they can grow, leading to serious damage. This is where working with leak detection specialists can be helpful.

Another common cause of pipe leaks involves drastic temperature changes. Temperature is a reflection of energy. If temperatures change quickly, this can cause pipes and water to expand and contract. For example, if water freezes in the pipes, the water actually expands. As a result, it may burst the pipe, leading to a leak. This is one of the most important reasons why homeowners need to make sure that the interior of their home is at 55 degrees Fahrenheit or higher at all times. Furthermore, it might also be helpful to insulate the pipes with styrofoam, blanket, or anything else to try to keep the water from freezing.