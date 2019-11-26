U.S. Money Reserve Launches Coins for WWI Exhibit at the National Naval Aviation Museum

In 2021, an exhibit known as “The Great War” will be shown to the public for the first time at the National Naval Aviation Museum. This interactive exhibit is mostly about the significant roles that U.S. naval aviation played during World War I. To celebrate the completion of “The Great War,” U.S. Money Reserve decided to participate with a special gift for the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. More specifically, the gift will be comprised of five, specially made coins to celebrate not only this exhibit but also the end of World War I. U.S. Money Reserve will present its coins, called the “Great War Series,” to the foundation at the museum on Veterans day.

Another reason to celebrate is that

the coins are more than just a gift to the museum. U.S. Money Reserve is glad

to present its new series as a product that any WWI enthusiast or historian can

buy. The best part is that these coins are legal tender. “It is a great privilege

to be affiliated with the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation,” says Chief

Executive Officer of U.S. Money Reserve Angela Roberts. “This important

story is all of our stories. We honor those brave men and women who have served

our country and will never forget the sacrifices that were made to ensure our

freedoms today and for all future generations.”

This event also marks the beginning of something new between U.S. Money Reserve and the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation. Both will work together to set up events starting in 2020 and beyond. They will also establish some initiatives to set a clear path moving forward. The president of the Naval Aviation Museum Foundation, a retired Marine named Lieutenant General Duane Thiessen, had this to say: “It is a great privilege to work with U.S. Money Reserve. We are very grateful for this organization’s commitment to helping us build an exhibit that will pay tribute to this powerful time in history. This beautiful series of coins is an incredible symbol of this exciting new venture.”

Four out of the five coins featured

in the series display the End of World War I. The fifth coin honors is the

100th anniversary of the Treaty of Versailles. “Now has never been a more

important time to be united by our past and remember these stories to build a

stronger future together,” says Thiessen. “In honor of the men and women who

have proudly served our country, we proudly serve them by honoring their memory

and ultimate sacrifice.” As a thank you to the brave soldiers who fought

in WWI, U.S. Money Reserve has chosen to memorialize their sacrifice in these

carefully crafted coins.

What Is U.S. Money Reserve?

U.S. Money Reserve is a privately owned distributor of various silver, gold, and platinum government-issued products. Founded in 2001, U.S. Money Reserve is among the largest in the industry. Many clients purchase products from U.S. Money Reserve to further build their asset pool. That is because each of the products was also made to be legal tender. U.S. Money Reserve is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

What Is the Naval Aviation Museum

Foundation?