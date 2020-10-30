What Are Different Vape Juice Flavors?

In contrast to cigarette smokers who have minimal options, people who vape have more options than just tobacco or even menthol flavors. This means that consumers have a large choice of flavours to choose from which can cause confusion. This confusion also sets a drawback in the minds of smokers. As a result, they hesitate to take a leap to vape. But there’s nothing to worry about as out of the numerous flavors, few distinct e-juice flavors can be identified, which makes the consumers’ life easier when it comes to vaping. To get the best e-juice flavors out there, access the wide variety available at Big Bottle E-juice Co.

Fruity Flavored Ejuices: The most approved variety of ejuice flavor is probably the fruity flavored ejuices. You must be wondering why? Well, the answer is you can get any kind of fruit flavor beyond your imagination, in a single or mixed flavour of your own choice. You will also get to experience different brands, so if you don’t like strawberry ejuice of one brand, you may change it to another brand. You can see with fruity flavored ejuices that the possibilities are limitless. Fruity flavored ejuices have a very sweet and strong flavor which the consumer relishes. It is not only because of the flavor but also because of its fragrance. Among the various popular fruit flavors, the most chosen and consumed one at the current moment is Unicorn Milk by Cuttwood E-liquids. It is made out of the strawberry extract and a mixture of four fresh creams.

3) Dessert flavored ejuices: If you are a fan of dessert, then we think you would love the dessert flavored ejuices. It is so extraordinary to imagine how an apple pie or chocolate cake flavored is combined to make the ejuice. This is not the end; when you taste that combined flavor, it will make you feel like you are tasting the real thing. Even if you are a dessert person, you feel sick after eating a large amount of apple pie, and you can’t eat more, although you crave for it. Dessert flavored ejuices are available to make this feeling go away. You can vape all day long without feeling sick at all. This flavored ejuice also has another plus point, which is that you get to control the consumption of calories, and it is also cost-effective. The current consumed dessert flavored ejuice is Apple Butter by Liquid State Vapors, which is made out of a highly rated juice and a mixture of sweet Washington apples, which is caramelized and blended with spiced cinnamon.