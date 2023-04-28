What Are The Main Differences Between Disposable Vapes And Vape Pods?

If you’ve just discovered the wonderful world of vaping, then you might be trying to decide whether to start using disposable vapes, or vape pods. In fact, maybe you don’t even really know the difference between them.

To help you make a more informed decision on whether to start vaping with disposables or pods, here are some of the main differences between the two:

Pods cost more upfront

Once you’ve made an initial investment in your refillable vape pod, you can carry on refilling it to your heart’s content, but it will require you to spend more money at the outset. When you buy disposable vapes, on the other hand, you’re buying simply the device, with no extra hardware needed.

Pods have a longer battery life

Vape pods come with rechargeable batteries, making them last longer than disposable vapes, but with new technologies advancing with every passing year, the batteries in disposable vapes are beginning to last longer.

Disposables cannot be refilled

When a disposable vape runs out of e-liquid or reaches the end of its life, your only option is to replace it; it cannot be refilled and used again. Vape pod systems, on the other hand, are usually refillable. If you find the act of refilling a vape pod’s cartridges tiresome, you might want to plump for a disposable Lost Mary BM600 vape. On the other hand, a refillable pod system may work out cheaper in the long run, depending on how often you vape.

Pods offer a wider variety of flavours

Vape pods usually offer the vaper a wider array of flavour options than disposable versions, in the form of pods that can be interchanged, eliminating the need for buying a new pod each time you want to swap flavours. Should you want to test out the flavours of disposable vapes, you’ll need to buy a new one each time.

Some disposables are easier to carry around

Thanks to their smaller, more lightweight design, disposable vapes tend to be a little easier to carry around with you than the pods, but it’s important to note that there are plenty of pod models that aren’t as bulky or weight, and which are designed with portability in mind.

So, are disposable vapes or pods better for vaping newbies?

While it’s true to say that disposable vapes are about as easy as it can get in terms of introducing a beginner to vaping – with nothing to set up and no cleaning required – vape pods do offer those new to vaping, more flavour options, and can be refilled with e-liquids or disposable pods that are pre-filled already.

If you’re starting out vaping and have used disposable vapes, but now want to experiment with different flavours and types of devices, you can easily do so with vape pods, and without costing a pretty penny, too.

If you’re wanting to switch from smoking to vaping, or simply want to vape along with your friends, you can’t go far wrong with either option: disposables or pods, and don’t forget that you can change from one to the other freely, at any time.