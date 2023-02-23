Christopher Terry, IM Mastery Academy CEO, on Embracing Novel Experiences with the Academy’s New Products and Services￼

As the CEO of a fast-growing online education platform, IM Mastery Academy co-founder Christopher Terry understands the process of embracing change. The Academy, which was founded in 2013 with its flagship FRX Academy on the foreign exchange market, has since expanded to include eight academies and services, with more than half of the new additions added in 2022 alone.

“The saying ‘If you keep doing the same things, you’ll get the same results’ highlights the importance of change and taking new actions to achieve different results,” said Terry in a recent Facebook post. “When we continue to do the same things over and over again, our brains become programmed to the same patterns of thinking and behavior, and we can get stuck in the same place. In order to break out of this cycle, it’s important to try new things and explore new possibilities. When we engage in new experiences, we create new neural pathways, new paradigms, which can help to open up new possibilities and ways of thinking.”

While Terry often directs this kind of exhortation to individual IM Mastery Academy students, educators, and independent business owners, the Academy as a whole has exemplified this drive towards growth and an openness to new avenues. This has been particularly true in recent years, as more individuals are looking to learn about new markets and opportunities at a time when assets from traditional stocks to cryptocurrencies can be immediately accessed and exchanged on a smartphone.

For Christopher Terry, IM Mastery Academy can be an option for students interested in pursuing an education in a variety of industries, from financial markets to e-commerce to social media marketing. The key is an emphasis on keeping an open mind, discovering which path one wants to pursue, and making the most out of the potential of flexible online educational options.

New Additions to Christopher Terry’s IM Mastery Academy

Christopher Terry founded IM Mastery Academy to provide accessible educational resources for students who wanted to learn more about financial markets but didn’t find the cost or structure of a traditional education appealing. Since its inception, the Academy has grown during the height of a boom in online education, as students around the world have realized that they can learn online at their own pace while commuting, working another job, or even while traveling the world.

The connection between an enthusiasm for online education and travel is represented in one of IM Mastery Academy’s new offerings for 2022: the TLX travel and lifestyle service. This service offers members an opportunity to book hotels, resorts, and transportation at discounted rates. It’s also designed to create a community of members who can plan themed trips around shared educational or travel interests.

IM Mastery Academy continued to launch academies focused on engaging with financial markets as well. Last year saw the addition of TBX for time-based market engagement strategies and SFX, which covers the stocks and futures markets. TBX deals primarily with an intraday strategy known as scalping, in which market participants make several trades across short time intervals throughout the day as the market fluctuates slightly in either direction. SFX, which was designed in partnership with experienced market analyst and “Fibonacci Queen” Carolyn Boroden, covers the basics of stocks and futures strategies, as well as more advanced mathematical and pattern-based approaches to analyzing charts to identify high and low points at various time scales.

The last two academies added by IM Mastery Academy in 2022 were SMX, which covers social media influencing and marketing strategies, and MMX, a self-development academy grounded in live mentorship opportunities and cultivating a well-rounded and positive approach to gaining new knowledge across one’s educational and professional pursuits.

For Christopher Terry, IM Mastery Academy’s new offerings underlie a broader guiding philosophy of academic exploration. In providing a more diverse variety of resources and subjects, the Academy seeks to grow along with student demand for more options.

“We’re in a creation mode of creating stuff that’s never been done. We’re just continuously creating. Where you are right now, if you want to be in industry or markets, you always want to be in that creation mode,” Terry stated in another recent Facebook post.

Along with providing opportunities for more educational experiences through new academies, IM Mastery Academy and Christopher Terry are continuing to raise the Academy’s international profile. Terry engaged in a European speaking tour in the summer, and educational resources such as video lectures, readings, and live mentorship sessions are offered in languages such as French, Spanish, German, Polish, Portuguese, and Mandarin.

Lastly, the Academy is offering students, educators, and independent business owners the opportunity to experience new connections and mentorship through IM Beyond in-person events. These events feature keynote addresses from Academy leaders, as well as opportunities for individuals to share insights and strategies from their experience with the Academy. IM Mastery Academy held events in Palm Beach, Florida; Phoenix and Glendale, Arizona; Barcelona, Spain; and Zurich in 2022. It has plans for events in Rotterdam, the Netherlands; Mexico City; and Orlando, Florida, in early 2023.

New academies are often launched at these events — and if 2022 is any indicator, IM Mastery Academy students should be on the lookout for Christopher Terry to continue to debut new educational opportunities as the Academy advances into its 10th year.

Note: IM Mastery Academy is not an advisory or broker service. IM Mastery Academy provides online educational services only.

