2014 Chevrolet Cruze Battery Battery Size and Price Guide

When your Chevy Cruze won’t start, it may be time for a new battery. Explore the size and price information for 2014 Chevrolet Cruze battery options today to restore your car. Don’t let an old battery prevent you from driving safely and powering your electrical devices.

What Battery Size Do You Need?

Choose a Chevrolet Cruze battery that matches your vehicles and powers your ride. Automotive batteries come in a surprising range of sizes, reserve capacities and warranty lengths. If you’re feeling overwhelmed with your decision, use these features to find the best options:

Reserve capacity

Cold cranking amps

Terminal position

Battery size

Battery type

Warranty length

Brand

The reserve capacity, cold cranking amps, terminal position and battery size should all remain the same. Use a free VIN lookup tool or online store to find the range of batteries that fit your 2014 Cruze.

The warranty length, battery type and brand offer different options for your compact car. Warranties can be one, two or three years in length. The most common types are lead-acid and absorbed glass mat batteries. Use online reviews to find the brand with the highest ratings and most competitive cost.

How Much Is a New Battery?

Find a battery that fits your budget without compromising on quality features. Most reliable batteries for a 2014 Chevy Cruze are between $80 and $250. The more expensive batteries come with a three-year warranty, higher cold cranking amps and an absorbed glass mat design.

Your compact car uses a compact battery type, so batteries or SUV and trucks can cost more. If you’re on a budget, you may be able to get a Cruze battery for just $80. Don’t expect a warranty longer than one year, so this may not be the most cost-effective solution.

Once you purchase a new battery, you need to install it promptly. Batteries that aren’t used after about six weeks may need to be recharged. If they are unused for even longer, they could be permanently damaged. Wait until you need a new battery and swap it out to charge it as you drive.

Where Do You Take Old Batteries?

Don’t attempt to throw away a battery. Automotive batteries are hazardous if discarded improperly. The acid and lead plates inside your battery could cause environmental issues and health concerns.

Find a car battery recycling near me. These recycling centers offer convenient disposal of automotive batteries. Ask your local auto parts store, as leading stores offer free recycling at select locations. Some locations charge for recycling, but many offer this service for free for automotive batteries.

Not only can you recycle a battery at a trusted store, but ask about free installation of your new battery. Altogether, these services allow you to purchase a new battery, have it installed and recycle your old one at the same, convenient location.

Where Are Cruze Batteries For Sale?