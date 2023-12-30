4 Benefits of Having Your Company Building Repainted

Repainting your company building is one of the best ways to boost performance and reputation. It might appear as a cosmetic improvement, but it’s a strategic improvement with many benefits. You should invest in repainting your premises as part of regular maintenance because it’s the first impression for potential clients and employees and the following benefits:

1. Maintaining Its Value

Your company building is valuable, and you must work hard to maintain it. A simple, fresh coat of paint adds the building’s monetary value. A regularly maintained building increases value by approximately 5% because it appears cleaner, newer, and more appealing.

However, you should look for long-lasting paint and of high quality to tolerate harsh weather and other elements. Besides, work with professional painters who recommend the best colors and quality paint that resonate with your company building’s texture and appearance.

2. Increase Human Traffic

Your paint’s color and style can attract more clients, visitors, and customers. The company building’s appearance is like a well-dressed individual who makes a positive impression. People decide whether to enter your facility depending on how they see it. For example, warm and bright colors represent excitement and energy, while neutral and cool colors show professionalism and calmness.

When choosing a suitable color scheme, consider brand identity and target audience. Colors that match your product and services, and logo appeal ideal customers easily. However, avoid negative colors that don’t match your services. For example: red can work well for a salon but its not a good choice for a law firm or hospital, but dark blue is ideal for a corporate office but not for a children’s toy shop. Bright green may work well for a health food store but not fit for a restaurant while white works well for a spa but not for a nightclub.

3. Preventing Damage

Paint protects your company building from mold, moisture, weather, and insects. Besides, it prevents damage due to operational procedures. For example, a company dealing with chemicals and hot substances requires regular repainting because of the effects of heat and hazardous materials and equipment.

Furthermore, environmental factors affect the commercial building’s color. Paint is a barrier to dirt and water that can penetrate and damage the building. It also prevents rust and corrosion on metallic and stony parts, and decay in wooden structures.

4. To Keep Up With Competition

Your company must stand out in today’s competitive world. A well-maintained company building gives you an edge over other businesses. It displays your commitment to care for your image and that you’re ready to invest to maintain your company’s appearance. You might offer the best services and products, but the appearance of your company building affects performance. A freshly painted building catches people’s attention, making them consider your company for their needs.

Most people paint their company buildings due to laws and regulations. The truth is that repainting benefits the business more than the legal requirements. Painting adds value to the business and the building, so never undermine the power of a paintbrush. Hire a professional for best results that will revolutionize your company’s performance.