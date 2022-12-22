4 Crucial Warning Signs a Building Might Need Radon Mitigation

Radon is an invisible, odorless gas that comes from the uranium breakdown naturally in soil, rocks, and water. While it is usually harmless when left alone outdoors, it can accumulate in enclosed buildings and become very dangerous. Are you worried that your building might need radon mitigation? Exposure to excessive radon gas levels for an extended period can cause lung cancer and other health problems. Fortunately, there are ways to reduce Radon levels indoors through various radon mitigation methods. Radon is difficult to detect because it’s odorless, tasteless, and invisible. However, some warning signs may indicate that a building needs radon mitigation immediately. Here are four crucial signs to watch out for when assessing whether a building needs radon mitigation work done quickly.

1. High Radon Levels

The most obvious sign that a building may need radon mitigation is if the levels of radon gas inside the building are higher than the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recommended. The EPA recommends that indoor radon levels not exceed 4 picocuries per liter (pCi/L). If you have your home or business tested and the results show that the levels of the gas are higher than this, then it’s time to take action.

2. Cracks in the Foundation

Another sign that a building may need radon mitigation is if there are cracks in the foundation or walls. Radon gas can enter through these openings and accumulate inside the structure, so it’s essential to check for any visible signs of damage. If you discover any cracks, you should arrange for an inspection from a qualified professional who can assess whether or not radon mitigation is necessary. This could save you from potential health risks associated with long-term exposure to the gas.

3. Water Damage

Water damage is another potential indicator that a building needs radon mitigation work. Water can seep into the foundation and create pathways for radon gas to get inside the building. If you notice any signs of water damage, such as mold or mildew, it’s important to arrange an inspection immediately. This could help you identify any potential sources of radon gas and take the appropriate actions to reduce the levels inside your building.

4. Unusual Smells or Odors

Finally, unusual smells or odors can also signify that a building needs radon mitigation work done. Radon gas is odorless, so if you notice any strange smells inside your home or business, it could be an indication of an issue with radon gas accumulation. It’s important to arrange for an inspection as soon as possible to assess the situation and take the proper steps to reduce the radon levels in your building.

Radon levels in your neighbor’s house can signal that your home might need radon mitigation work. However, other indications can help you assess whether radon mitigation is necessary. Always consider the above warning signs when assessing if radon mitigation work is recommended for your home or business. Fixing radon levels as soon as you realize that they are not correct is important because it limits radon exposure and injuries and damage from it.