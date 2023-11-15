4 Factors to Research When Choosing an Auto Insurance Policy

Certain factors can impact the price of your insurance premiums. The less risky these factors are, the more affordable your insurance policy will be. Here are four of the most common factors considered by car insurance companies. This guide will give you a better idea of how to keep those costs down if you find yourself in the risky bracket.

1. Age

Age is a common factor, especially for new drivers. Middle-aged drivers will have cheaper insurance premiums than teen drivers. Teen drivers are considered a risk on the road, especially when it comes to driving under the influence and distracted driving.

The research shows that teens are more reckless and cause more accidents than older drivers. Age becomes less of a factor when a driver turns 20. Premiums could also go down around age 25.

There are some insurance premiums that are cheaper for drivers in the 50 to 70-year-old range. However, that is not to say drivers in this age bracket are less risky than younger drivers.

2. Credit Score

A driver’s credit score is often overlooked by most auto insurance companies. According to the latest research, drivers who have a low credit score file more claims. Those claims can be expensive, driving up the cost of their insurance premiums. If you can, increase your credit score by paying off your credit card bills, so you can enjoy the cheaper premiums.

3. Driving History

A driving history involves years of driving experience. Both young and new drivers are considered risky. The more experience you have with driving, the fewer mistakes you could make behind the wheel. Of course, that is not the case with everyone as every driver is different.

This is how auto insurance companies base their rates. Those with years of driving experience have cheaper premiums than newer drivers. Other factors in your driving history are how many accidents, tickets, and violations you had over the years. A driver with a history of DUIs, reckless driving, and speeding tickets may have higher premiums.

4. Location

Location is a factor based on your state and zip code. Car insurance has to follow the state’s regulations as it’s regulated at the state level. You will find that car insurance may cost more in one location than another.

Prices are determined by zip code. This helps car insurance companies make adjustments according to rating factors associated with that particular area. Zip codes that are prone to crime, floods, theft, and vandalism can incur higher rates.

In the end, it depends on the insurance company you will choose. Rates can vary by provider. There are many more factors that can influence your insurance premiums. You might find that you are paying more for auto insurance than you need to.

This is normally because you chose a well-known company that has expensive rates. As always, it is best to shop around and compare quotes before choosing one company. Gathering quotes from a few companies can help you find the best rate for you. Exploring various options allows you to assess not only the pricing differences but also the specific coverage and benefits offered by each insurer. Comparing quotes empowers you to make an informed decision that aligns with both your needs and budget, ensuring you secure the most suitable and cost-effective insurance coverage available.