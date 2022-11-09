4 Key Areas to Upgrade to a House to Help It Sell Faster￼

Everybody knows the longer a home stays on the market, the chances of a top-dollar sale decrease. Thankfully, there are ways that you can increase the odds of a quick sale by focusing on renovating specific areas of your home.

You need to declutter, remove personal items, and do some enhancements overall, but concentrating on the sections that bring you a good ROI means everything. The market has shifted, and what was once a seller’s market has once again favored the buyer. Knowing where to spend your money on upgrades and improvements means everything.

There are specific locations within the home that are deal breakers. Potential buyers come into the house and see these costly upgrades and won’t make an offer. Here are four areas that you should focus your time, energy, and money on redoing to appeal to the masses.

1. Master Bathroom

The ensuite is not an option anymore, as most home buyers put this on their must-have list. The privacy that this extra bathroom provides means the head of the house can groom and relax without leaving their space. Did you know that some potential buyers won’t even consider a home that doesn’t have an ensuite in the master?

Since this has become a highly desirable room, you must ensure you have upgraded lighting and fixtures, fresh paint, and both a tub and shower option. Sometimes you need to spend a little money to ensure you will make money on the sale.

2. Kitchen

Kitchen remodels are expensive. Potential buyers will see dollar signs if this space is outdated and needs repairs. Experts say you will get a 50-60 percent investment return, so you must spend wisely.

There are things you can do to enhance this area without spending a fortune, but just letting it remain “as is” can destroy your chances of a quick sale. If you get any offers, they might be under-asking, considering the amount needed to bring the kitchen up to date.

3. Backyard/Patio Area

Potential buyers want the outdoors to be just as friendly and inviting as the inside. Putting in a patio area can be costly when considering concrete and building an overhead structure. Landscaping is another hot commodity, as folks want a well-kept yard that doesn’t require expensive plants and bushes to make it look complete.

4. Garage

Folks try to save money these days by doing repairs themselves. A garage is a vital space for the DIY enthusiast. Kings Development helps people transform these spaces into areas that appeal to any buyer.

Whether your buyer is a mechanic who likes to work on vehicles or someone who wants to run a home-based business makes no difference; this addition to your home is vital.

Ask any realtor, and they will tell you some homes sit for months on the market. These homes usually don’t move because they need costly renovations that increase the purchase price.

Many people want turn-key properties that require little to no effort. If you want your home to be more appealing and get that quick sale, then spend some time and money on these critical areas. Whether you choose to list your home with a traditional realtor or sell it to a development company, it’s best to spend some time renovating certain areas.