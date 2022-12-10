5 Common Reasons People Need To See a Prosthodontist

Visiting the dentist is an important part of maintaining good oral health. Patients may need to seek out specialist dentists, including a prosthodontist, when more complex dental problems arise. Prosthodontics is a specialty focused on restoring and replacing teeth and other facial structures, intending to improve function and aesthetics. Here are some reasons why people may need to see a prosthodontist.

1. Missing Teeth

Prosthodontists specialize in restoring missing teeth. When a person experiences tooth loss, they may turn to a prosthodontist to discuss solutions that will restore the appearance and function of their teeth. Options may include the placement of bridges, dentures, or dental implants.

A prosthodontist can discuss options such as dental implants or bridges, partial dentures, or tooth implants, ensuring that the patient gets the best possible outcome for their situation. These specialists have the expertise to determine the best option for a patient’s needs and oral health goals.

2. Facial Prosthetics

Prosthodontists are also experienced in helping people who have lost facial structures due to accidents or medical conditions. They can create artificial teeth, jaws, and other facial prosthetics to restore the patient’s appearance as closely as possible.

Facial prosthetics are custom-made for each individual to ensure they look and feel natural. Prosthodontists use advanced techniques and materials to ensure a comfortable fit and long-lasting results. Additionally, they may use the latest technology to ensure the best possible outcome for a patient’s unique situation.

3. Jaw Joint Problems

Many people experience jaw pain due to the misalignment of their teeth or jaws. This can lead to difficulty with chewing and a host of other issues. Prosthodontists can assess the patient’s condition and create a custom treatment plan to relieve jaw pain.

Prosthodontists are also trained in treating temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders, which can cause pain or discomfort when opening or closing the mouth. Prosthodontists can treat TMJ problems using therapy, medications, and dental appliances such as splints or mouth guards. They also have the expertise to diagnose more complex jaw joint issues and recommend treatments.

4. Worn Down Teeth

Worn-down teeth are common for people who grind or clench their jaw. A prosthodontist can diagnose the problem and develop a treatment plan to restore the appearance and function of the teeth. Options may include dental crowns, veneers, or bridges. Sometimes they recommend a full-mouth restoration, which can comprehensively address multiple issues.

5. Cosmetic Concerns

If a patient is unhappy with the appearance of their smile, they may seek out a prosthodontist to discuss cosmetic solutions. Prosthodontists can provide treatments such as veneers, crowns, and teeth whitening to create a beautiful smile that looks natural and lasts for years. They can help patients achieve their desired look with natural-looking results that blend seamlessly with their other teeth.

Visiting a prosthodontist can help patients with various dental concerns, from missing teeth and facial prosthetics to jaw joint issues and cosmetic concerns. Prosthodontists have specialized training in restoring and replacing teeth and other facial structures, so they are qualified to provide the best treatment for each patient’s needs.