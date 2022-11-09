6 Signs That Your Home’s Gutter System Needs to Be Replaced￼

Gutters are designed to catch the water that falls from your roof and direct it safely away from your home. Without them, you’re at a much higher risk of discovering costly roof leaks and structural damages. Here are six signs that your gutters are in need of replacement.

1. Your Gutter System is Full of Cracks

As we said earlier, tree roots can cause major problems for your gutters if they’re not used properly. Chunks of wood can break off from a tree, which can then block your gutter. These small pieces of wood often find their way down the spout and create cracks in your gutters. Eventually, some of these cracks will join together and become bigger issues. Be sure to call the professionals to repair these cracks before they become a bigger problem.

2. The Gutters are Rusting

A lot of people have aluminum, which is a very malleable metal. Therefore, over time, your gutters can become rusted. This can create a dangerous situation where the gutters themselves could detach from the house and fall, especially during strong winds. If you notice rust or discoloration on your gutters, you should have them replaced, as they may be unsafe.

3. There’s a Hole in Your Spout

If water isn’t properly channeled away from your home, you could end up with a very large problem. A hole in your spout can cause small leaks to form wherever this hole is, which will often lead to bigger problems. This is why you should always have your gutters inspected for holes and cracks.

4. Mildew or Mold

One of the worst things that can happen is mold or mildew in your gutters. This is because mold and mildew often grow in dark, damp places. Your gutters are the perfect spot for this to occur. Mold and mildew don’t only look gross; they can cause health problems.

5. Sagging or Bowing Gutters

If there’s a difference in the rise and fall of your gutters, then there’s a problem. Sagging or bowing spring is very common in older gutters and can create a lot of water problems. It can also cause your gutters to detach from your home in high winds, which typically happens during the winter months. It’s always important to check them periodically to make sure they’re not falling down on you.

6. Standing Water

If your gutters are full of rainwater and water can’t drain away from your home, that’s not good. Standing water is a breeding ground for all types of insects, which can cause a lot of problems. The best solution to fixing these issues is to re-gutter your home, which will correct the problems early on and save you a lot of money in the long run.

In conclusion, there are many signs that you should replace your gutter system; these 6 signs are the most common ones. If you experience any of these problems, we recommend calling professionals to replace your gutters and downspouts.