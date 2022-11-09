The Weird World of Time as a Remote Worker

Remote work has become a great asset to many businesses around the world. It lowers time spent in transit, it keeps employees happy, and it’s incredibly practical. By as early as 2025, 22% of all employees are predicted to be remote. It’s a massive part of the working sector, and its influence will likely only grow with time.

Keeping that all in mind, it’s important to look at how remote work changes the worker of today. Remote workers have some great upsides, they report being happier, more productive, and saving money. Although there is one chronic issue for remote workers, burnout. It can be easy to burnout at any job, but this is especially true when working remotely.

Remote workers have a harder time disconnecting from their work. The end of the day is no longer the time to go home, just time to open a different browser. This causes remote workers to work longer hours and feel less disconnected. Unfortunate side effects of these feelings are lower quality work and more distractions. When one feels they’re always at work, it’s a lot harder to stay focused and produce quality work.

Time tracking has then been offered as a strong solution to this problem. Remote workers need to know exactly how much they’re working and how. This solution has a few ways to be implemented, one of which is facial recognition. This basically uses AI to keep track of when the employee is at work.

It’s programs like these that bring the power back to the employee while also keeping them on task. Now schedules can be made, strong objectives can be met, and the employee feels like they’re doing work. While it’s just one solution of many, it goes to show how important time is. And there is no one time is weirder for now than the remote worker.