8 Secure Processes For Secure Organizations

Security is a huge issue for all businesses, and if they do not have the right procedure in place, they open themselves up to a whole range of problems and issues. Unfortunately, cybercrime is becoming more and more of a problem, with around 4000 ransomware attacks daily. Clearly, this is a massive problem for all Internet users, not to mention organizations that are more likely to be targeted. However, with the right processes and procedures in place, an organization can secure itself from all security issues.

Create a Cybersecurity Strategy

You need a focused strategy to truly understand the risks involved. Only that way can you begin to secure your organization. You need a thorough risk assessment carried out to enable you to devise a proper security strategy. Cybersecurity should be a priority for any organization due to the level of risk. Upper management needs to understand these risks so they can implement the changes and support required.

Privileged Password Management

Every secure system has passwords. At the user level and at the level of protection of sensitive data. Limited numbers of people should be able to access certain areas. You also need to apply short-term access protocols for people not generally allowed to access certain data streams.

Network Administrator

The Network Administrator is generally the first port of call for any cyberattacks, and they play a vital role in security. The Network Administrator needs a detailed list of daily tasks to ensure that the network is secure and running as expected. By having a task checklist every day, potential threats will be spotted and dealt with quickly.

Security Audit Checklist

A security audit will identify vulnerabilities within the network and highlight that they need to be fixed. The audit checklist has to include all hardware, software, training, and all procedures. Risks come in two main forms, human and technological, so the audit needs to capture an entire overview of all inherent risks.

Firewall Audit Checklist

This is a specific approach to dealing with issues inside the network. By reviewing policies, assessing the strength of servers, removing redundant data from the rules procedure which exists in the firewall itself, you can change and develop the firewall protocol with a targeted approach to improving security.

Train your Staff

Staff will not automatically know how best to protect your company, so you must train them. Work out what is most important to your company and go from there. Things like phishing scams are clearly going to be part of the list. Think also about file attachments and plugging in unsolicited flash drives.

Monitoring

By constant monitoring, you can detect attacks and any form of abnormal behavior from inside and outside of the network pretty much instantly. This means that you can react to the attacks and stop the damage. You will also be able to block future attacks of this sort.

Testing