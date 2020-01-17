Best Travel Tips: Learn How to Become a Master Traveler in 2020
Being
a pro traveler is not just a day’s work and not even a week or a month, it
takes loads of mistake-filled travels and experiences. This article will help
speed up the learning curve, making you quite the experienced traveller! By
reading the following tips, you will become a travel expert in no time.
When
traveling somewhere for the first time, there are some basic things you should
keep in mind so as not to be found wanting at any point. Some are:
- Get a small suitcase or
travel bag
- When packing, pack a
flashlight and an extra towel
- Read extensively about
where you are going
- Stay at a renowned or
well-secured hotel if you can afford one
- Try being friendly to
strangers
- Never let your guard
down
- Don’t be stingy when she
tells you to use a map
You
taking a small suitcase or travel bag along while travelling helps in
simplicity and portability throughout the trip. You get to move around quickly
and without stress, and having a small travel bag on hand, reduces the tendency
of packing unnecessary items along with you. It helps you pack only the things
you need and nothing more.
The
usefulness of a flashlight cannot be over-emphasized as you never know what
strange turns trips can take. Planning for the worst is never a bad idea, even
if it feels unnecessary or overkill. The same goes for having an extra towel on
hand, (like I said, probably won’t need it but better to be safe than sorry).
Read
extensively about where you are going.
There
is a famous saying that knowledge is power, and well, that speaks for itself.
Knowing about the do’s and don’ts of where you are going helps you more than
you would expect. Dot your I’s and cross your T’s about a particular place and
its people before you embark on any journey provides you adequate information,
making your trip less stressful.
Stay at a renowned or well-secured
hotel if you can afford one.
Hotels
are comprised of a lot of workers from the local community and also other
tourists or travellers. The community can give you additional access to
information about the region. In the case where you are traveling for pleasure,
or visiting interesting places like Miami in Florida, Fontainebleau Miami is a good hotel where you can stay throughout your visit
Try being friendly to strangers
It’s
generally best practice to be friendly to the locals, as they know the area,
and can give help and advice when needed. Whether its directions, or the best
hangouts or good eats, it’s well worth the time, not to mention the interesting
stories you might hear.
Don’t be stingy when she tells you to use a map
It’s
a well-known fact that men have an innate sense of direction, but even so,
being in a new state, country, or even a different continent, can have some
crazy effects on our internal compass. Having a map handy is never a bad idea
(even if the likelihood that you actually need it is tiny) and can save you
time and effort when it counts.
