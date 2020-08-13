Christopher Lee, WNY Holdings’ Marketing Expert, Asks: Are You Invisible Online – or All Too Visible?
Today, modern technology makes
businesses more vulnerable than ever. Online review platforms grant customers
the ability to honestly rate a company and hold its reputation in their hands.
Even one negative comment can damage your future profits, and protecting your
brand identity is crucial.
Christopher Lee, WNY
Holdings’ marketing manager, believes there is always an available avenue to
choose to build a better brand. He claims that it’s possible to turn anything
negative that comes your business’ way into something proactive and positive.
Below, Lee shares some of the best practices company leaders can use to help
grow and guard a brand’s name.
Avoid Purloining
Not stealing another company’s
ideas or processes might seem like common sense to the average person, but it
happens all the time in the business world. One of the toughest events to go
through in a business career could be theft by a competitor. Ensure that no one
else can ever utilize your logo or intellectual property by copywriting and
trademarking all branding. Investing in quality security from cyber attackers
is never a bad idea, either.
Be Ethically Sound
Enhance your company’s
reputation and brand by tuning into the way you act in your personal life and
business affairs. By acting ethically in all areas of your life, you are
helping protect you and your company’s reputation while encouraging others in
the organization to identify and prioritize principles and morals, further
helping maintain a positive presence. Ethical actions also instill trust in a
brand’s recognition.
Choose to Volunteer
Companies can generate positive
exposure by getting involved with local charities. Volunteering on your own and
with co-workers or employees can be useful for team building, social media or
website content, network expansion, and brand awareness. The more people your
company’s representatives talk to when donating their time, the higher the
chance for potential business opportunities.
Be Picky with New Hires
Generating an innovative,
creative, proactive, open, supportive, and transparent work culture can be challenging
when working with an old team. If the opportunity is available, set your
company up for success by hiring the right people to create your ideal company
culture. Having a team of intelligent individuals who all equally contribute to
the growth of the company will benefit your business significantly in the long
run.
Keep an Eye on Brand Reputation Online
The significant roles social
media platforms and the internet play in marketing and branding today make it
crucial for companies to monitor their brand’s online reputation. If you are
ever wondering what the public thinks about your company, search the web to see
if any conversation revolves around your brand. If your brand needs a
reputation boost, consider releasing content surrounding the charitable work
your organization has done.
About Christopher Lee
Christopher Lee is the Marketing Manager at WNY Holdings
LLC, a customer-focused digital
marketing company that was started in 2018 to provide tailored marketing
strategies for small businesses. Christopher Lee assists clients with all their
digital marketing needs, from content marketing, web, and graphic design, media
creation, SEO, all the way to Facebook advertising.
