Christopher Lee, WNY Holdings’ Marketing Expert, Asks: Are You Invisible Online – or All Too Visible?

Today, modern technology makes

businesses more vulnerable than ever. Online review platforms grant customers

the ability to honestly rate a company and hold its reputation in their hands.

Even one negative comment can damage your future profits, and protecting your

brand identity is crucial.

Christopher Lee, WNY

Holdings’ marketing manager, believes there is always an available avenue to

choose to build a better brand. He claims that it’s possible to turn anything

negative that comes your business’ way into something proactive and positive.

Below, Lee shares some of the best practices company leaders can use to help

grow and guard a brand’s name.

Avoid Purloining

Not stealing another company’s

ideas or processes might seem like common sense to the average person, but it

happens all the time in the business world. One of the toughest events to go

through in a business career could be theft by a competitor. Ensure that no one

else can ever utilize your logo or intellectual property by copywriting and

trademarking all branding. Investing in quality security from cyber attackers

is never a bad idea, either.

Be Ethically Sound

Enhance your company’s

reputation and brand by tuning into the way you act in your personal life and

business affairs. By acting ethically in all areas of your life, you are

helping protect you and your company’s reputation while encouraging others in

the organization to identify and prioritize principles and morals, further

helping maintain a positive presence. Ethical actions also instill trust in a

brand’s recognition.

Choose to Volunteer

Companies can generate positive

exposure by getting involved with local charities. Volunteering on your own and

with co-workers or employees can be useful for team building, social media or

website content, network expansion, and brand awareness. The more people your

company’s representatives talk to when donating their time, the higher the

chance for potential business opportunities.

Be Picky with New Hires

Generating an innovative,

creative, proactive, open, supportive, and transparent work culture can be challenging

when working with an old team. If the opportunity is available, set your

company up for success by hiring the right people to create your ideal company

culture. Having a team of intelligent individuals who all equally contribute to

the growth of the company will benefit your business significantly in the long

run.

Keep an Eye on Brand Reputation Online

The significant roles social

media platforms and the internet play in marketing and branding today make it

crucial for companies to monitor their brand’s online reputation. If you are

ever wondering what the public thinks about your company, search the web to see

if any conversation revolves around your brand. If your brand needs a

reputation boost, consider releasing content surrounding the charitable work

your organization has done.

About Christopher Lee