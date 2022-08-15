Municipal Pipe Restoration: How to Optimize Your Infrastructure Budget   ￼

Infrastructure wastewater management (IWM) has become an important issue because of its potential impact on public health and the environment. For municipal, industrial and food processing plants, corrosion and general wear and tear from chemical wastewater are common problems plaguing sanitary sewer and storm sewer pipes. In addition, wastewater pipelines are often buried underground or placed under roads, so they can be damaged by vehicles, construction equipment, animals, or even earthquakes.

Water resources planning requires decision-making about infrastructure development under uncertainty in future regional climate conditions. However, uncertainty in climate change projections will evolve over the 100-year lifetime of a dam as new climate observations become available. Flexible strategies in which infrastructure is proactively designed to be changed in the future have the potential to meet water supply needs without expensive over-building.

That said, rehabilitating and restoring infrastructure often poses funding and accessibility challenges. Public and private clients are increasingly looking beyond the traditional “design-bid-build” delivery format and considering alternative project delivery methods to implement their capital projects.

That’s why trenchless underground pipe and sewer repair is the ideal choice for municipalities looking ahead to future development! Trenchless pipe lining is a method for restoring sewers, storm drains, and culverts without digging or excavation. This method rehabilitates worn pipes by injecting special backfill materials into the gaps of existing and rehabilitated pipes after crowning and manufacturing the pipes while winding bands of rigid vinyl chloride resin profiles with both ends crowned into a spiral within the existing pipes.

Trenchless pipe lining helps to strengthen workability, improve safety, and solves urban infrastructure problems effectively. As leading innovators in trenchless technology, SEKISUI is a leading provider of pipeline rehabilitation technology that works closely with municipalities, engineering firms and contractors to restore underground infrastructure and innovative trenchless pipeline solutions. SEKISUI’s trenchless pipelining method makes these processes easier, cost-effective, and environmentally sustainable. With this method, pipeline contractors can easily restore deteriorated and damaged pipelines without excavation or digging.

Interested in trenchless pipe lining for your municipality, but concerned about funding the process? Hildebrand Consulting is a financial and management consultancy that works with local governments, federal agencies, special district, and private companies to bridge funding gaps.

Specifically, Hildebrand Consulting’s Capital Project Delivery services provide program management and owner representative services to help optimize the delivery of water and wastewater capital projects.