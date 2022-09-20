Redesigning Your Company’s Website

Dr. Jordan Sudberg is a pain management specialist. Dr. Sudberg is an expert on pain management with many years of experience, so it’s understandable why he would be able to offer tips on how companies can design their websites to eliminate or reduce common pain points that can lead to painful experiences for someone using the site.

How a Company Can Redesign Their Website

1. Remove large-scale images on your website

Dr. Jordan says that because of their enormous size and high resolution, some images can cause eye strain, which is only likely to be felt more acutely by someone who already has a pain point in their eyes. It’s not just those with eye issues who have this problem either — many other people have trouble focusing on something too big and high resolution, which can result in visual fatigue.

2. Don’t use too many fonts on a page

Regarding fonts on your website, Dr. Jordan says that you should ideally stick to one or two at most. You don’t need too many, but you don’t want to go as heavy on one or two as you would with a family or company that wants to make its presence felt through its logo.

3. Choose less complex colors for your fonts and background image

Again, it’s not so much about choosing ten different colors — the trick is to choose fewer but more specific ones. Dr. Jordan recommends that companies choose two to three primary colors for their site: one background color (which will be used across the site) and one accent color used only in certain sections of the website (like on your menu bar, for instance).

4. Space out your text and images

Dr. Jordan says that while it’s generally a good idea to leave some space between lines of text to make the reading experience more pleasant, doing so on a website can benefit potential visitors even more by increasing their engagement.

5. Remove animation and flash from your site

Flash might be effective at certain times, but it can be very irritating for users, especially those already dealing with pain points due to problems with their computer equipment. Dr. Jordan suggests that you stick to HTML and CSS throughout the rest of your website: you don’t need flash when your content is already good enough on its own.

6. Leave plenty of white space on your website

White space is an essential part of any website because it allows the reader to focus on the focal points of your site — and it makes your content easier to consume. Dr. Jordan Sudberg says that he’s found that a good rule of thumb is to leave at least 10% – 20% white space in all parts of your site.

He says an engaging website is easy on the eyes and doesn’t give the user any pain points. To achieve this, you can reduce high-resolution images and flash, avoid using too many fonts and colors, leave plenty of white space in your content, and make sure to space out other elements like images or text.