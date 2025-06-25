Smart Fit achieved a significant membership milestone in January 2025, reaching 5.5 million active members across its 1,743 facilities spanning 15 Latin American countries. This membership total solidifies the company’s position as the world’s fourth-largest gym chain by customer count and reinforces Edgard Corona’s mission to democratize access to high-quality fitness services throughout the region.

January 2025 alone produced exceptional membership growth, with Mexico contributing 81,000 new member additions while Brazil added 134,000 new customers. These monthly figures demonstrate the sustained demand for Smart Fit’s high-value, low-price model across diverse economic conditions and cultural contexts.

Geographic Distribution Drives Growth

Smart Fit’s continental presence creates unique advantages for membership acquisition and retention compared to competitors operating in single markets. Members enjoy access to facilities across multiple countries through the company’s Black membership tier, which represents 66% of the total member base according to recent corporate disclosures.

The dono da Smart Fit has built network effects that strengthen as geographic coverage expands. Business travelers and tourists frequently cite cross-border facility access as a primary reason for choosing Smart Fit over local competitors with limited geographic reach.

Edgard Corona’s expansion strategy systematically targets markets with growing middle-class populations and increasing health consciousness. This demographic focus has enabled Smart Fit to capture market share in countries where gym membership penetration remains significantly below developed market levels.

Market Penetration Validates Business Model

Brazil’s gym membership penetration rate of 4.9% compared to over 14% in the United States indicates substantial growth potential across Smart Fit’s core markets. The membership milestone of 5.5 million represents meaningful progress toward Edgard Corona’s goal of making fitness accessible to broader population segments.

Smart Fit’s pricing strategy, with monthly memberships ranging from R$89-149 in Brazil, enables participation from demographics traditionally excluded from fitness facilities. This democratization approach has proven particularly effective in secondary cities where premium fitness options remain limited.

The company’s membership growth trajectory reflects successful adaptation of the high-value, low-price model across varied economic conditions. Edgard Corona has demonstrated that affordable access to quality fitness facilities can drive substantial membership volumes while maintaining operational profitability.

Global Rankings Reflect Scale Achievement

International Health, Racquet & Sportsclub Association rankings position Smart Fit among the world’s largest fitness operators, with the 5.5 million membership total placing it ahead of many established North American and European chains. This global recognition validates the company’s operational scale and market impact.

Smart Fit’s ranking improvement over recent years reflects accelerated growth compared to competitors in mature markets facing saturation challenges. The company’s focus on underserved Latin American markets provides continued expansion opportunities that developed market operators lack.

The dono da Smart Fit has achieved global fitness industry recognition through sustained execution of expansion plans and operational excellence. Smart Fit’s membership density per facility compares favorably with international benchmarks while maintaining high customer satisfaction scores.

Technology Platform Supports Member Experience

Smart Fit’s mobile application serves over 1 million active users, providing digital services that enhance traditional gym experiences. The app enables facility location, occupancy monitoring, workout tracking, and social features that improve member engagement and retention.

Technology integration supports Smart Fit’s membership growth by addressing modern consumer expectations for digital connectivity with fitness activities. Members can plan workouts, track progress, and access educational content through platforms designed specifically for Smart Fit’s operational model.

Edgard Corona’s emphasis on technology investment ensures Smart Fit remains competitive as fitness preferences increasingly incorporate digital elements. The company’s tech platform facilitates member acquisition while providing operational data that informs expansion decisions.

Membership Quality Drives Retention

Smart Fit maintains industry-leading retention rates through focus on member satisfaction and facility quality standards. The company’s Net Promoter Score system requires personal follow-up with members rating experiences below expectations, demonstrating commitment to service excellence.

Facility standards remain consistent across Smart Fit’s network regardless of location or market conditions. This operational consistency supports membership growth by ensuring positive experiences that encourage referrals and long-term participation.

The 5.5 million membership milestone reflects not only acquisition success but also retention effectiveness across diverse markets and demographic segments. Edgard Corona’s leadership has created sustainable competitive advantages through operational excellence and customer focus.

