What Equipment Does Your Restaurant Need?

In order to run a successful restaurant, you need to have the proper equipment. This includes everything from commercial grade appliances to small wares and utensils.

Having the right equipment can make all the difference in your food quality, efficiency, and even your bottom line. Not sure what you need?

Here’s a look at some of the must-have items for any restaurant kitchen:

1. Commercial Refrigeration

Commercial refrigerators and freezers are designed to store large quantities of food. They’re also usually more energy-efficient than their residential counterparts.

2. Commercial Stove, Ovens and Grills

A quality commercial stove is a must for any restaurant kitchen. You’ll need a stove that can accommodate all of your cooking needs.

Commercial ovens are designed to handle large quantities of food at once. They’re also usually equipped with features that make them more efficient, such as convection cooking.

A commercial grill is also a necessity if you plan on serving any grilled items on your menu. Choose a grill that’s easy to clean and maintain so you can keep your kitchen running smoothly.

3. Food Prep Tables

You’ll need a few food prep tables to prep your ingredients and assemble your dishes. Make sure to get ones that are sturdy and easy to clean.

Prep tables will also come in handy for storing all of your small kitchen appliances.

4. Small wares

You’ll need all the small wares necessary for prepping, cooking, and serving food.

This includes:

Knives

Cutting boards

Measuring cups and spoons

Mixing bowls

Storage containers

5. Commercial Dishwasher

A commercial dishwasher is a must for any restaurant. You’ll need a dishwasher that can handle all of the dishes you’ll be washing on a daily basis. Make sure to get a unit that’s big enough to accommodate all of your dishwashing needs.

A Successful Kitchen

These are just a few of the key pieces of equipment you’ll need for your restaurant kitchen. Make sure to get everything you need before opening your doors to ensure a successful launch.