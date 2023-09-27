When to Hire a Personal Injury Lawyer

Even the most cautious and responsible person can be injured due to someone else’s negligence. Whether you’ve been harmed in a car accident because another driver was careless, harmed while receiving care from a negligent doctor, or hurt in any other incident resulting from the actions or inaction of another party, you may now be facing medical bills, lost wages, and other such losses through no fault of your own.

You might not have to pay for these losses and damages yourself. Consider meeting with a personal injury attorney for more information.

What Types of Cases do Personal Injury Lawyers Handle?

Personal injury is a broad category. Before hiring a lawyer, you should confirm they handle cases like yours.

The types of cases personal injury attorneys often take on include (but aren’t necessarily limited to) the following:

Car accidents

Truck accidents

Boat accidents

Accidents due to hazardous conditions on a property

Accidents resulting from defective products

Workplace accidents

Slip and falls

Wrongful death

Those are just a few examples. When hiring an attorney, research their firm to ensure they work with clients like yourself.

When to Speak With an Attorney After an Accident

The process of seeking compensation after being harmed due to someone else’s negligence typically involves filing a claim with their insurance. When doing so, you may need to provide evidence showing you were harmed as a result of the insured’s negligence or actions. You will also typically need to provide documentation of your losses (such as medical bills) to justify why you’re seeking a certain amount or range of compensation.

Be aware that the insurance company may not offer what you deserve right away. You might have to negotiate with an insurer to arrive at a fair settlement. If the insurer refuses to make an appropriate settlement offer, you may have to sue them to seek damages in court.

A personal injury lawyer could handle these tasks for you. According to a study from the Insurance Research Council, hiring an attorney could increase your chances of receiving a payout, and can also increase the amount of money you might receive.

That said, it’s not always clear whether the nature of an accident grants you justification to file a claim. Thus, it’s smart to consult with a personal injury attorney shortly after any accident that you even suspect might have resulted from negligence.

See an attorney before working with the insurance company yourself. Schedule consultations fast, as the statute of limitations may require you to take legal action by a certain deadline.

A lawyer can review your case and explain how you may proceed. If they determine you don’t have a strong case, you might avoid wasting your time seeking compensation you’re not eligible for. If they do find you have a strong case, they could offer the representation you need right now.

Hiring a Personal Injury Lawyer May Not Involve Financial Risk

The information here may have helped you appreciate the potential value of seeking representation from a personal injury lawyer if you’ve been harmed in an accident you suspect resulted from the negligence of another party. However, you may still be reluctant to seek the assistance of an attorney because you fear you can’t afford their services.

Such concerns are understandable. If you’re already facing unexpected medical bills, you might not wish to add to your financial burdens at this time.

That said, it’s important to know that hiring a personal injury lawyer may be more affordable than you realize. First, most reputable personal injury attorneys will review your case at no cost to you. Thus, there’s no harm in meeting with a lawyer to at least discuss your potential legal options.

Many personal injury law firms also enter into contingency fee agreements with their clients. With a contingency fee agreement, a lawyer officially states they will not charge any attorney fees for their services unless they first recover compensation for their clients.

In other words, if you hire a lawyer who offers a contingency fee arrangement, you won’t have to pay them unless you get paid. Usually, the lawyer’s fee will be a percentage of the compensation they recover for you. Such an arrangement incentivizes your attorney to seek the maximum amount of compensation they believe you might be eligible for.

These are all reasons to speak with an attorney after an accident that may have been due to negligence. Hiring a personal injury lawyer could potentially have a significant impact on your case’s outcome.

