10 Backyard Pool Safety Tips for Kids

Imagine a pool full of children screaming and laughing as they splash around in the water. It’s a beautiful sight, but it’s one that can quickly turn tragic if safety isn’t a priority. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1-14 years old.





Here are ten pool safety tips that every parent should know to help keep their kids safe:



1. Never ever leave children unattended near water.

Not even for a second. Drownings can happen quickly and quietly, so it’s important to always have a watchful eye.

2. Designate a water watcher.

When swimming with a group, choose one responsible adult to be the designated water watcher. This person should not be drinking alcohol and should be paying attention to the pool and children at all times.

3. Teach children how to swim.

Enrolling your child in swimming lessons is a great way to help them be safe around water. They will learn essential skills like how to float and how to get out of the pool if they fall in.

4. Make sure the pool area is fenced in.

A pool fence acts as a barrier between children and the pool. It should be at least 4 feet high and have a self-closing, self-latching gate to keep kids out when they’re not supposed to be in.

5. Keep toys away from the pool.

Toys can attract children to the pool area, so it’s important to remove them when they’re not being used.

6. Keep pool covers clear.

Pool covers should be completely clear of debris before using them. A child can easily become entrapped underneath if there’s something blocking the view of the pool.

7. Learn CPR.

In the event of an emergency, knowing CPR could mean the difference between life and death. It’s a good idea for every parent to know how to perform CPR on both children and adults.

8. Have a plan.

Knowing what to do in an emergency can help you stay calm and take action quickly. Make sure everyone in your family knows what to do if someone is missing or someone is hurt.

9. Regularly check pool equipment.

Make sure pool filters, ladders, drains, and other equipment are in good working condition. A kid could get hurt if something is broken or not functioning properly. Contact a pool professional for repairs.

10. Have emergency equipment on hand.

In case of an emergency, it’s important to have a phone near the pool so you can call 911, as well as a Shepherd’s hook (a long pole with a hook on the end) to help you reach someone who is struggling in the water. You can find these items at your local pool supply store.