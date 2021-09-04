3 Qualities to Look for in a Business Checking Account

One of the first steps you should take when starting a new business is to separate your business finances from your personal finances. One way you can do so is to create a business checking account.

However, not all accounts are equally useful to a new business owner. You need to carefully consider your options when choosing one. Factors to consider include the following:

Access to Funds

Naturally, you’ll want to be sure you can access your account at any time you need to. This is particularly true in an age when many people are working remotely and are thus often traveling while working. You do not want to be stuck trying to access funds in your business checking account, only to find yourself unable to do so.

That said, this is an instance when it may be worth mentioning that traditional banks are not the only institutions that offer convenient account access. Contrary to what many people believe, credit unions can also offer easy access to an account because they are often part of networks with ATMs throughout a country or large geographic region. Additionally, modern credit unions tend to offer apps that allow members to perform a wide range of banking tasks through their mobile phones.

Fees

When starting a new business, there is a good chance that you will be on a relatively tight budget. As such, you need to identify opportunities to save money when you can. One way to do so is to evaluate the fees of a given financial service provider before deciding to work with them.

This is another instance in which it is worth mentioning that a credit union may be an option to consider if you’re struggling to find affordable account fees with a bank. Although there’s no universal rule regarding which types of financial institutions are more affordable than others, in general, it has been found that the fees of a credit union will often be lower than those of a bank. This is because credit unions are owned by their members. Thus, members make decisions that are beneficial to them, rather than making decisions that may help a bank grow its profits.

Transaction Limits

When you have a business checking account, there is a good chance you will be making a large number of transactions within a given week. You need to confirm that your account will allow you to make the necessary number of transactions. If an account seems to have restrictive transaction limits that will not be ideal for your needs, you may want to consider another option. You don’t want to find yourself unable to conduct business because your account won’t allow you to.

All that said, what is most important is that you carefully consider your options when deciding which type of account is right for you. Choosing the right type of account will play a significant role in the potential success and growth of your business. These are merely a few points to keep in mind when making a decision.