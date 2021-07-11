3 Times You’ll be Thankful to Know a Locksmith Service

If you find yourself locked out of your home or vehicle, phoning your local locksmith is the obvious way to go. However, locksmiths can actually prove to be your saving grace in a number of instances. Here are just three of the most pressing moments in which you would be thrilled to know a locksmith service.

When Moving Into a New Home

Before you get settled into your new place, do yourself a favor and get the locks changed. This goes for both houses and apartments. When you are handed a set of keys, you have no idea who else has a copy. If you are renting, you can expect the landlord to keep a copy for themselves, whether they choose to admit it or not. And if you have just purchased a new home, you have an even greater cause to get your doors rekeyed. Not only will your builders have acquired a key at one point in time, but at least a couple of your contractors might have gained access to one as well. And during this time, there is no telling who might have sneakily gotten a spare made. So, for your own safety and to secure your belongings, it is best to get a locksmith on the job.

When You Have Lost Your Keys

Losing your keys is such a frustrating position to be in, but as long as you have a spare hanging around, you are in good shape, right? Wrong. That spare key is practically useless if your original set has fallen into the wrong hands. And chances are, you will probably never retrieve your misplaced copy nor will you find out who has them in their possession. The smartest way forward is to get in touch with a trusted locksmith and have them replace all associated locks. It is best to do this before bedtime or before you are forced to leave your property unattended, just in case an unwanted visitor turns up with malicious intentions.

When Your Key Begins to Chip

Keys are made to be resilient, but they are far from indestructible. Over time, they will be susceptible to wear and tear and might eventually give out for good. As keys are so uniquely shaped, one small chip can deem it useless, but if you have a spare in your possession, you can just do away with the faulty copy and use the other one instead. However, if your damaged key ends up breaking off inside of the lock, you might not have much luck fishing it out. If the key does not budge after a few careful attempts, don’t keep pressing the issue as you might end up damaging the lock in the process. But if you have already made this mistake, don’t fret. A trained locksmith will be able to remove the key, issue a replacement, and replace the lock if necessary.