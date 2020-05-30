3 Tips for Outsourcing Marketing Efforts

For small business owners, marketing poses a conundrum. It’s one of those aspects of running a business that’s incredibly integral to the brand, but also very time-consuming. And while it can certainly be handled in-house, there’s a case to be made for outsourcing it – so long as capable hands are selected.

The Perks of Outsourcing Marketing

There are certain business tasks that are easy to outsource without second thought. For example, customer service and accounting come to mind. For smaller companies with limited resources, these tasks can easily be handed off to save money and ensure quality. However, marketing is something you can always outsource as well. Here are a few of the benefits:

When handling marketing in-house, smaller teams often take weeks or months to plan, initiate, and execute a marketing strategy that a seasoned outsourced team could get going in just a few days. By outsourcing, you gain a team of experienced specialists who are ready to act. Just say go! Creativity. It’s easy for groupthink to limit your company’s creativity and stifle innovation. By outsourcing, you gain fresh, outside perspectives that reinvigorate your marketing efforts.

It’s easy for groupthink to limit your company’s creativity and stifle innovation. By outsourcing, you gain fresh, outside perspectives that reinvigorate your marketing efforts. Access. Trying to identify the right marketing tools and build out a suite of solutions that work for your brand is a huge challenge. By outsourcing, you benefit from working with marketing professionals who already have experience using the right tools.

Trying to identify the right marketing tools and build out a suite of solutions that work for your brand is a huge challenge. By outsourcing, you benefit from working with marketing professionals who already have experience using the right tools. Scalability. Outsourced marketing partners tend to be more scalable than internal teams. As you grow, the onus is on them to add capacity and meet your demand.

At the end of the day, it’s all about ROI. For most businesses, outsourced marketing delivers a significantly higher return. Not only is it more cost effective on the input side, but it also generates increased value on the output side. No matter how you look at it, it’s a winning investment.

3 Tips for Success

Outsourcing your marketing is a good call, but how? Here are a few tips for maximizing your success:

1. Look for the Right Partner

You have plenty of marketing companies and outsourced teams to choose from. The challenge is weeding through all of the options to find the one that makes most sense for your business.

One of the best tips is to look for marketing partners that specialize in your industry or niche. By working with one of these companies, you increase your odds of experiencing immediate success.

Take Fuel Web Marketing as an example. They specialize in law firm marketing, which requires its own special set of skills and experience. For law firms, working with a company like this shortens the acclimation period and allows them to get to work faster.

2. Prioritize Communication

You’ll be interacting with your outsourced marketing team a lot – particularly in the early days when you’re both feeling each other out and trying to get on the same page. This makes communication a very important piece to the puzzle.

As you evaluate potential partners, pay attention to how they communicate. Are they clear and attentive? Do they pay attention to the details, or seem to gloss over important elements? You can tell a lot about a company by your first few interactions with them. If they’re poor communicators upfront, they’re going to be poor communicators down the road. If they’re fully engaged now, you’re much more likely to get a fully engaged team once you hire them. Pay attention and trust your gut.

3. Consider Pricing

Small businesses are often forced to pinch pennies and closely watch expenditures in order to stay within budget – especially given the circumstances of what’s happened in the business world lately. But be wary of being too cheap.

As the old adage goes, you typically get what you pay for. If you hire the cheapest outsourced marketing firm you can find, you’ll likely get substandard results. This doesn’t mean you have to hire the most expensive company, but you should look for a price that indicates quality. (You’ll get a feel for what this price is as you gather quotes and get familiar with the different services that companies offer.)

Win Big With Outsourced Marketing

Some businesses find it both cost-effective and practical to keep marketing in-house. But for many others, the case for outsourced marketing is a strong one. If you want to win big and cost effectively reach the right people at scale, this latter approach provides an excellent opportunity to do so. Be smart, be strategic, and optimize your efforts until you find the perfect blend that allows you to be hands-off yet engaged. This is where you’ll find success.