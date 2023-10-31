4 Benefits of Using a Civil Engineer to Reach ADA Compliance

Hiring a civil engineer expert saves time and money while helping to ensure continuous compliance with increasingly complex ADA regulations designed to provide relief to Americans with disabilities. Keeping most public sites ADA-compliant requires regular maintenance and occasional updates according to ADA.gov. The process even includes keeping your website accessible.

The benefits of hiring a structural engineer include staying within projected budgets, developing plans that are practical, reviewing structural elements of each project, and providing unbiased, expert testimony should it become necessary. The top four benefits of hiring a civil engineer include the following ADA best practices.

1. Detect Problems Before They Escalate

Hiring a civil engineer from a reputable engineering firm gives you access to a knowledge base and industry connections that make potential ADA challenges easier to mitigate. Environmental experts have the skills to find the least expensive solution, and their proactive planning includes analyzing existing buildings and structures to find small problems before they become expensive remediation challenges.

2. Ensure Ongoing Compliance with Codes and Regulations

Ensuring ongoing ADA compliance isn’t a one-and-done scenario because structural conditions – and ADA regulations – can change and evolve. Having a skilled engineer on staff for regular inspections can detect things like wall cracking, flood damage, and foundation problems. Examples of necessary ongoing ADA compliance include making any renovations, modifying restrooms, providing adjustable desks when hiring new staff, and adjusting work-cubicle spaces.

If you have ever experienced building damage from storms, hurricanes, strong winds, or snow whiteout conditions, you should know that having a structural engineer on speed dial can provide invaluable advice on disaster recovery and ensuring ADA compliance with any emergency or long-term repairs. The engineer can assess whether the building’s structural integrity has been compromised by the damages and what equipment and materials are needed for repairs. Having an engineer of staff – at least as a consultant – can help you manage any weather-related issues that arise regularly. The problem might be as simple as a water drainage issue that’s easy to solve proactively before further damage occurs

3. Keep Employees, Family Members, and Stakeholders Safe

Your responsibilities as an employer include keeping your employees and company stakeholders safe. Expert engineers can wade through the regulations to detect safety issues and discriminatory practices while recommending routine maintenance and inspection schedules to detect unusual situations like spills and temporary obstructions that pose safety risks.

4. Expert New Construction Design

Your engineer can work with architects and builders to design and construct ADA-compliant solutions that meet all local building codes and ADA requirements. That includes choosing the right materials, supervising construction, and conducting random inspections of structural components to ensure compliance. The engineer also helps you meet local building codes, which often result in extensive delays and additional expenses.

Hiring a civil engineer makes sense for ongoing ADA compliance and increased safety in the workplace. ADA compliance is important for customers, employees, and stakeholders and is required by law. Using a civil engineer will help ensure your office is able to achieve ADA compliance. Their expertise and knowledge in civil engineering can guide you in making necessary adjustments to your workspace, creating a more accessible and inclusive environment while avoiding legal issues related to non-compliance.