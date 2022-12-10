4 Immediate Steps to Take If Your Roof is Damaged in a Storm

Storms can be unnerving, and taking a storm for granted is easy. However, storms can do more damage than we think and are no joke. A hurricane or other severe storm can destroy your roof, leaving you with deep cracks in the beams, long-term water damage, or worse yet, needing a new roof. Storms can also cause many other problems. If you are in a building that sustained a roofing problem, you may face future problems with your roof, such as leaks, rot, and water damage. Here are four immediate steps to take if your roof is damaged in a storm.

1. Assess the Damage and Take Photos

Once your home is safe, you should assess the damage. If your roof sustained damage in a storm, you should take photos of the skull cap underneath it carefully. You can also walk around your home and look at any of the walls that may have been damaged by wind or water. It is important that you not just look at damage from the outside, as there could be internal damage to structures on your property. Make a list of any problems you encounter.

2. Collect Evidence and Get Insurance Info

You must collect evidence of the damage your roof sustained in a storm. You need to keep the damaged pieces of roofing materials, such as nails to repair your roof if required, shingles, tar paper, and any other visible evidence of the damage to make sure you can prove that someone was responsible for your roof’s damage. You should make sure to take photos or videotape any evidence.

3. Contact Your Roofing Contractor

Get in touch with your roofing contractor immediately. You should get a rough sketch of your damage and describe the affected areas of your roof. You may need to take photos to prove what was damaged and how bad it was. The contractor should also take pictures so you can be sure you both have photos of the same thing. In addition, remember to make arrangements to get an estimate for the damage so you can have it fixed immediately. It is also very important that you advise the contractor to contact the insurance information of your home, the nature of the claim, and how much money it is worth.

4. Contact Your Insurance Agent or Company

Contact your insurance agent or company to find out what they can do to repair your roof. They may have to send a representative a document proving the damage to your home. If you are covered, they can pay for repairs, including replacing parts of your roof if needed. If you are not covered, they will help you get a new roof and likely pay for it.

We take a roof for granted every day, but it is important to be prepared in case a severe storm damages your roof. That is why assessing your home and getting in touch with your insurance agent or company is important. There are quick and easy ways to determine whether you are covered or not regarding your insurance company. If you are covered, the insurance company should help make repairs, including replacing parts of your roof if needed.