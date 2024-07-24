4 Major Advantages of Consolidating Your Debt

If this is your situation, you might consider a debt consolidation plan. There are many advantages to going this route that not only help you pay off the debt faster but also strengthen your credit score. Debt consolidation is the process in which you take several smaller loans with high interest rates and combine them into a single loan with a lower interest rate or even deferred payments. Here are a few advantages to consolidating your debt and why you should make it a priority to help protect your financial future.

1. Streamlined Finances

If part of your problem is remembering each month to pay several small credit bills, then rolling everything into one loan with a single payment reduces the stress of remembering which bills you’ve paid and which ones you forgot. This also helps to avoid missed payment fees.

2. Lower Interest Rates

Consolidation loans often come with lower interest rates than the original debt. For example, if your consolidation loan has 13% interest but your credit card has 19%, it makes sense to move that debt to a lower-interest loan and avoid paying more interest in the long run.

3. Reduced Monthly Payments

If you are paying multiple bills each month and consolidating them into a single monthly payment, the monthly payment for that single loan is likely to be lower than the total cost of the minimum monthly payments for each individual debt. This allows you to free up cash for other uses or, if you choose, apply that same amount to the new, lower-interest consolidation loan for a faster payoff. In some cases, a consolidation loan might even help you pay off the debt faster than you would have if the individual bills remained separate.

4. Improved Credit Score

Although your credit score may drop temporarily when you apply for the consolidation loan, which amounts to taking on more debt, over time, as you pay off the numerous smaller loans, it will start to rise. Your credit card utilization rate will decrease, resulting in a higher credit score. Ideally, you want your credit utilization to be around 30%. If the percentage is higher, you risk impacting your credit score.

Consolidation is not without its problems, of course. Consolidating your debt doesn’t solve any underlying financial problems that led to debt in the first place, nor does it encourage better spending habits if you have a spending problem. However, if you have a large amount of debt but a decent credit score that might net you a lower interest rate, a steady monthly cash flow, and other plans to improve your financial habits, a consolidation loan might be right for you. Debt consolidation can simplify your finances by combining multiple debts into a single payment, potentially with a lower interest rate. This can make it easier to manage your monthly payments and reduce the overall cost of your debt. However, it’s important to address the root causes of your debt to avoid falling back into old habits. If your debt is due to overspending or poor financial management, consolidating your debt without changing these behaviors may not be effective in the long term.