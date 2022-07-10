4 Methods to Effectively Care for Your Exotic Pet

Proper pet care involves a lot of routine activities. Many people who own exotic pets like reptiles, birds, and even fish are unaware of the proper conditions to take care of their pets. Small mistakes in preparing safe conditions can result in losing your pet’s life. Therefore, you must read this article and take note of the actions needed to care for your pets.

1. Habitat

Making sure your pet has a comfortable environment is one of the most important things you can do as a pet owner. Ensure you wash your pet’s food, water, and bedding regularly. Avoid using soap and detergent with any of these items, as they may cause distress to your pet’s skin. Wash the cage where your pet sleeps daily using mild soap and water. The cage and its components should be washed twice a week.

2. Temperature

Temperature is an important aspect to consider when it comes to pet care. Reptiles like to bask under the sun and should never be kept in a cold area, especially in winter. If you live where temperatures go below zero degrees Fahrenheit, you must ensure that your pet has a heated environment. The temperature of the basking spot should not be above 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

Some exotic pets like cool-blooded animals like lizards and snakes may prefer warmer temperatures. In this case, you can put your pet in an area with a temperature between 76 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. This is slightly lower than the basking spot’s temperature and is recommended for exotic pets.

You should also ensure that your pet has the proper temperatures in other house areas. Ensure not to use the bathtub, and the kitchen should maintain a temperature high enough for reptiles or amphibians. The ideal temperature for your rat or guinea pig is between 75 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The ideal temperature for your dog and cat is between 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit.

3. Diet

Feeding exotic pets the proper diet is another crucial aspect of pet care. Snakes, lizards, turtles, birds, and other exotic pets must be fed at least once daily to keep them alive. Smaller pets like rats and guinea pigs should be fed once every second day. You can feed them commercial food in pet stores or by purchasing seeds, fruits, and vegetables. You should never give your pet meat as a part of their daily diet.

4. Handling

Proper handling of exotic pets is a way to ensure that they remain healthy and avoid injuries. You need to know how to properly hold your exotic pet without causing harm to its joints, skin, or organs. Handling can harm your pet because improper handling will result in damaged skin, digestive illness, or even death. Exotic pets require extra attention when compared to domesticated pets. Proper handling is a critical aspect of exotic pet care.

Pets are excellent companions for humans, which is why many people want to own one for themselves. When you have your pet, it is your responsibility to ensure that it remains healthy and happy throughout its lifetime. Proper pet care should always be the top priority for every pet owner; there should be no compromise in taking proper care of your pets.