4 Reasons to Retain an Attorney After Receiving a DUI

When you find yourself charged with DUI, you may initially believe it is not a serious charge and will have little if any negative impact on your life in the long run. If this is the case, you are very wrong. In fact, a DUI charge is very serious and can impact your life in many ways, such as long-term suspension of your driver’s license, large fines, and possibly even jail time that could find you a convicted felon. To create a situation that allows you the best possible outcome, here are four reasons to always retain a DUI attorney.

1- Finding Weaknesses in the Case

Just because a police officer has arrested you for DUI does not mean you will automatically be convicted of the charge. When you hire an experienced DUI attorney, they can almost always find weaknesses in the case prosecutors have against you. For example, the arresting officer may not have had probable cause to pull you over in the first place. It’s also very common for breathalyzer results to be inaccurate due to machine malfunction or an officer not fully understanding how to use the device.

2- Negotiating with Prosecutors

If the DUI case against you is strong, having a DUI lawyer on your side who understands the law will be crucial in that they will be able to negotiate with prosecutors as your case progresses. Should this be your first DUI arrest and you have no prior criminal record, your attorney can often negotiate to get the charges reduced, such as going from a felony to a misdemeanor.

3- Keeping Your Driver’s License

In most cases, getting arrested for DUI means your driver’s license will be automatically suspended. To get it back, you may need to attend a DMV hearing to prove that you deserve to have your license reinstated. By hiring a knowledgeable DUI attorney who is committed to fighting for you and protecting your rights, they can be with you at your DMV hearing and present evidence that shows your license should not be revoked. This may include proof that the breathalyzer results were incorrect, the arresting officer made mistakes during the arrest, or other factors regarding your case.

4- Knowledge of the Law

An attorney who handles nothing but DUI cases will have an in-depth understanding of the laws pertaining to your case. As a result, they will be able to offer you advice as to the various legal options you will have moving forward. For example, rather than having your driver’s license suspended, your attorney may be able to convince the court to let you have an ignition interlock device installed on your vehicle, which would only let you drive the vehicle if your BAC was under the legal limit.

Instead of trying to go it alone or hire an attorney who knows little about DUI cases, always opt to hire an attorney who specializes in DUI cases. By doing so, you can get sound legal advice and emerge from your legal ordeal in much better shape than you anticipated.