5 Fun Winter Things to Do in Utah

Winter is a great time to get out and enjoy all that Utah has to offer. Here are five fun winter activities that will keep you entertained and active. From skiing and snowboarding at the ski resorts, to tubing down the slopes, there is something for everyone.

If you’re looking for something a little more indoorsy, you can always go ice skating at one of the local rinks or visit some of the best shopping malls in the west. No matter what you choose to do, make sure to bundle up and have fun!

1. Skating at the Gallivan Center in Salt Lake City:

Enjoy an outdoor ice rink in the heart of downtown Salt Lake City and take in the festive ambiance as you skate around amid holiday decorations. Afterward, warm up with a hot chocolate or some other treat from one of the local restaurants!

2. Skiing or Snowboarding at Powder Mountain:

With over 7,000 acres of terrain and an average snowfall of 500 inches, Powder Mountain is a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, there’s something here for everyone!

3. Curling at the Park City Ice Arena:

This Olympic-sized arena has offered curling lessons since 2010. Grab a few friends and take an introductory lesson in this winter sport that’s been around since the 16th century! Who knows, maybe next Winter Olympics you will be ready to join the team!

4. Ice Fishing on Flaming Gorge Reservoir:

At the northernmost border of Utah and Wyoming, you’ll find Flaming Gorge Reservoir. It is one of the most popular spots for anglers of all levels. Flaming Gorge Reservoir is one of the most beautiful spots in the state with beautiful lighting, trees, and views. Bring the family out for a winter day of fishing and enjoy some stunning views.

5. Dog Sledding in Park City:

What could be more exhilarating than riding through the snow on a sled pulled by a team of dogs? Park City is one of the best places in Utah to experience dog sledding, with trails for all levels of riders. Didn’t know that Alaska wasn’t the only dog sledding excursion? Well now you do. Bring your family and friends to enjoy this exciting adventure.

No matter your level of winter activity, Utah is sure to have something that everyone in the family will enjoy! From skating and skiing to curling and ice fishing, you’ll find plenty of fun winter activities all over the state.