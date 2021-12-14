5 Key Reasons Why Technology Impacts the Hospitality Industry

The hospitality industry is one of the most demanding industries to work in. With so many different things to keep track of, it can be difficult for managers and supervisors to do their jobs well. This is why technology has become so important in the hospitality industry. The following are five reasons why technology impacts the hospitality industry.

1. Technology Helps Improve Communication

One of the most critical aspects of the hospitality industry is communication. Technology has made communication much easier and faster. With email, text messaging, and instant messaging, employees can communicate with each other quickly and easily. This is especially important in the hospitality industry, where communication needs to be quick and accurate. For example, a hotel manager can send a message to the front desk staff asking them to prepare an extra room for a guest, and the front desk staff can respond immediately with a confirmation.

2. Technology Helps Manage Inventory

Technology has also helped managers manage inventory more effectively. Managers can track what items are being sold and order more when necessary with computerized inventory systems. This helps ensure that there is always enough inventory on hand without having too much or too little. For example, a restaurant manager can track how much chicken is sold and order more when necessary.

3. Technology Helps Manage Employee Schedules

Technology can also help manage employee schedules. With computerized scheduling programs, managers can easily create and update employee schedules. This helps ensure that employees are scheduled for the right shifts and that enough employees are working at the right times. For example, a hotel manager can create an employee schedule using a computerized scheduling program.

4. Technology Helps Track Sales and Revenue

Technology can also help track sales and revenue. With computerized tracking systems, managers can track how much money is being made and where it is coming from. This helps managers make better decisions about what items to sell and market them. For example, a restaurant manager can track how much revenue is generated from different menu items.

Besides, through technology, they can also help make reservations. Customers can easily make reservations for hotels, restaurants, and other businesses with online reservation systems. This makes it easy for customers to find a place to stay or eat, and it helps businesses manage their reservations more effectively.

5. Technology Helps Improve Customer Service

In addition to helping managers do their jobs more effectively, technology can also improve customer service by assisting customers in getting answers from staff more quickly. Customers can email questions and concerns to management and receive answers almost immediately. For example, a hotel guest who has a question about his bill can email the manager instead of calling her directly.