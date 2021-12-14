7 Ideas for Creating Informational Patient Brochures

Brochures are a great way to provide patients with important information. They can be used in many different settings and serve many purposes. Still, the most common use is for informational brochures that help inform and educate patients about your services or procedures.

1. Include Your Logo and Contact Information

This gives your patients the chance to look at the brochure and visually see who they can get in touch with if they need more information. It is also a good idea to include all of this information on your website to make it easily accessible.

2. Use a Medical Communication Company

If you are not confident in your design and layout abilities, it may be good to use a medical communication company. These companies specialize in creating patient-friendly educational materials, and they will be able to help you create a brochure that is both informative and visually appealing.

3. Include Information on Your Costs

Patients need to have the most accurate information possible regarding their health care decisions. Including information on your pricing or cost can be hard because these numbers may change depending on each patient. If you are currently offering a special discount rate for services or procedures, this would be a great time to inform patients so they can take advantage of this offer while it lasts! You can also include other relevant pricing information in this flyer, such as what forms of payment you accept, your standard rates for services or procedures, etc.

4. Stay Away from Jargon

When creating patient brochures, be sure to avoid using acronyms or any other type of medical jargon that not everyone will understand. The goal is for the public to learn about your business or services easily and straightforwardly so they can make educated health care decisions. If patients have a hard time understanding what you are saying, they may overlook important information that could help them with their health conditions.

5. Be Honest and Transparent

Patients need to know how much experience your staff has, what qualifications they have, if there are any potential risks involved with procedures or treatments, etc.; this all needs to be included on your informational patient brochures. Patients should feel like they can trust you and be confident in your staff and services. Be as transparent as possible to avoid future conflicts or issues that could damage the patient-provider relationship.

6. Use Infographics and Images to Illustrate Complex Concepts

As discussed earlier, using images and infographics can help break up large chunks of text and make it easier for patients to understand what is being presented. This would be especially beneficial if you are trying to explain any procedures or treatments that could be difficult for laypeople (e.g., radiation therapy).

7. Make It Easy to Read

Many people make a common mistake when creating patient brochures: making the text too small or using an overly complicated layout. This will only frustrate patients and make it difficult to find the information they need. Try to use a simple font style and size, and avoid using too many different fonts within one document. A font size of at least 10 points is recommended for most patient flyers or brochures.