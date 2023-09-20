5 Key Ways to Choose Show Choir Outfits That Flatter Everyone

In addition to presenting a stunning vocal performance, show choirs are responsible for entertaining audiences visually. Choir directors’ long list of duties also includes selecting clothing that makes every singer feel comfortable while presenting a unified ensemble. Budgets and numerous options can make this feel like an overwhelming order. These five tips for choosing flattering show choir outfits will help this task become another box checked off the to-do list.

1. Map Out Concert Attire Requirements

Depending on performance schedules and budgets, show choir directors may choose one or more show choir outfits to fit their venues and level of formality. Is the concert repertoire casual and playful or elegant and intense? Identifying the type of outfits that will meet the overall vision of the performances will help narrow down selections considerably. Once a director has made these decisions, they can move to specific cuts and styles that flatter all ensemble members.

2. Research Silhouettes That Suit Everyone

Aside from color choices, men’s show choir clothing is fairly straightforward. Women’s clothing is more complex, with various stylistic options. Selecting a universally fitting shape is a simple way to help all members feel comfortable. V-neck and scoop necklines are universally flattering for tops, and A-line dress shapes are an excellent option to flatter all body types. A-line styles will also flow and enhance the choir’s movements without getting in the way, creating a dynamic visual display.

3. Ensure That Singers Can Breathe and Move

The exciting choreography that is an integral part of show choir demands the ability to move freely in comfortable clothing. Ensembles who can participate with a full range of motion and confidently ascend and descend risers deliver more engaging concerts. Breathing is also essential to a choir’s success, so outfits must be loose enough in the waist to allow the diaphragm to expand and provide support. Apparel should also enhance a chorister’s on-stage charisma and encourage them to perform to their fullest potential.

4. Meet Singers at Their Comfort Level

Knowing singers and their styles should play a role in your selection of outfits. While it’s impossible to please everyone, it is in the ensemble’s best interests to find uniforms that allow every member to feel at ease. Directors could consider selecting a short list of coordinating choices to encourage individuals to feel most confident. When comfortable, choir members can entirely focus on nailing their intricate part-singing and complex choreography.

5. Select Uniforms That Will Last for Many Years

While trendy fashions can be a fun way to enhance a choir’s performance, timeless outfits are more cost-effective and accessorizable. Many ensembles employ a yearly rental method of issuing uniforms. Purchasing a set of fashion-forward dresses will look great now but may result in an outdated outfit a few years later. Selecting simple clothing in a flattering hue and using colorful add-ons like scarves, jewelry, belts or pins is an excellent way to modify uniforms to fit multiple occasions.

Many details go into a successful show choir performance, and the outfits are only one portion of an ensemble’s diligent work. Using these methods to select uniforms will help choirs shine inside and out!