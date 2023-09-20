7 Tips for Making Your Proposal More Meaningful

So, you’ve found the one. The person who makes your heart skip a beat every time they walk into the room, who laughs at your terrible jokes, who eats the last slice of pizza with you at 2 am. And now, you’re ready to pop the question!

Let’s be honest, proposing can be a nerve-wracking experience, but it’s also a moment that you’ll both remember forever. So let’s make it count, shall we? Here are 7 tips for adding a special touch to your marriage proposal.

1. Personalize It

Make the proposal unique by personalizing it in some way. This could be as simple as writing a poem or letter that expresses how you feel about the person. Or, if you’re short on time and creativity, consider customizing a ring or other gift with an inside joke or special message.

2. Get Creative With the Location

Where you pop the question matters just as much as how you ask! Consider selecting a place that has special significance to your relationship, like the spot where you had your first kiss or shared an important moment. Or, if you’re planning an outdoor proposal, choose a spot with a majestic view like a beach, mountain top, or even your backyard garden.

3. Give A Gift

A meaningful gift is an extra special touch that will show your partner how much you care. You could give something romantic like roses and jewelry, or go for something more sentimental like framed photos of your favorite memories together.

4. Include Family and Friends

Surprising your partner with family and friends can make the proposal all the more special. You could plan a surprise gathering or have them join in during the proposal itself. Don’t forget to ask for permission from parents and other key figures ahead of time!

5. Capture the Moment

Once you’ve made it official, capture the moment with photos and video so your friends, family, and social media followers can share in your joy. If you’re hiring a photographer or videographer, be sure to have them hide in plain sight so your partner doesn’t catch on.

6. Make It A Memorable Evening

Don’t forget to plan something special for afterward, like a romantic dinner at a nice restaurant or an intimate picnic in the park. You could even plan a surprise getaway to your favorite vacation spot or somewhere entirely new. Just be sure you have a plan that fits your partner’s style so they feel even more special.

7. Spend Quality Time Together

Proposals are a perfect time to take some time away from the hustle and bustle of daily life. Whether you take a weekend off or just enjoy an evening together, make sure you’re fully present with each other—no phones allowed! This is your chance to savor every moment of this beautiful milestone.

No matter how you choose to propose, remember to make it special for both of you. By following these 7 tips, you can create an unforgettable marriage proposal your partner will cherish for years to come!