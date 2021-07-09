5 Reasons to Choose Engineered Wood Flooring for Your Home

Choosing a suitable parquet for your house or apartment is certainly a difficult task, given the large variety of models and materials available on the market. However, if you prefer an elegant and durable version, engineered wood flooring could be the ideal option for you.

Available in standard variants, but also as bespoke flooring, the engineered wood flooring offers countless design possibilities, harmoniously combining the aesthetic and practical aspect. In fact, this type of parquet brings numerous benefits to a house. Here are 5 of the most important:

Increased versatility

If you are a fan of bespoke flooring, you should know that engineered wood flooring is an easy to customize alternative. The favorite style, an out-of-the-ordinary color, even the antiquated look can be recreated by a team of wood flooring professionals like EuroFloors London.

The standard variants are no less appreciated. Including a top layer of natural solid wood, engineered wood floorings are available in a wide variety of assortments: oak, walnut, cherry, hazelnut, etc. All you have to do is choose a suitable option for your home decor to create unity and balance.

High durability

The triple-layered structure of engineered wood flooring creates superior stability. Thus, this becomes a much more suitable option for spaces with a heavy footfall than a solid wood flooring, which is much more vulnerable.

Superior resistance to temperature variations

In contact with high or low temperatures, depending on the type of floor, we can talk about the occurrence of expansion and contraction processes. In the case of an engineered wood flooring, the structure remains stable regardless of the temperature variation, which qualifies this type of parquet for the installation of underfloor heating systems.

Long-term investment

Unlike other types of flooring, the engineered wood flooring has one of the best value for money. Its structure is made of 100% natural wood, which gives it a precious and elegant look, but also an important value. In case of reselling the property, you can recover 70% to 80% of your initial investment.

Easy installation and maintenance

The engineered wood flooring comes with the advantage of easy installation and maintenance. However, a regular cleaning routine by vacuuming (to remove any particles that could cause scratches on the wood surface) and mopping is recommended.

In the case of old floors, a refurbishment procedure can be performed to restore the initial appearance of the wood.

Best choice for your home?