5 Shopping Tips for Finding a Wedding Dress for Summertime

For some brides, fall might be the perfect time for a wedding. Others may not like rainy, cold weather and love summertime more. And let’s face it – there are definitely pros and cons to each season. One of the biggest cons to a wedding in the fall is that you won’t be able to wear your dress again during summer. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean you can’t get married in the summer; it just means you need to make special preparations to ensure your dress will look amazing in warmer weather.

1- Keep the Weather in Mind

The first thing you should consider when shopping for a summer wedding dress is the weather. You don’t want to be sweating all day, so try to find a dress that keeps you cool and comfortable. In the summertime, the temperature is often in the 80’s or even the 90’s, especially if your wedding is during the day.

To avoid sweating, look for something lightweight and sleeveless—you don’t want to pass out during your big day. Chiffon and silk are good materials to stay cool and comfortable in, as they are lightweight.

2- Look for Outdoor-Friendly Fabrics

Lightweight fabrics such as chiffon or organza are best for warmer weather. There are many gowns available with these types of fabrics, and you are sure to find one that fits your style and budget. Look for dresses with lace or eyelets, which will have more ventilation than heavily beaded dresses. Silk is another fabric that is lightweight and comfortable.

Taffeta has been more popular in recent years because it can be made into voluminous ball gowns while still being lightweight. If you don’t want your guests to see too much leg, choose a floor-length gown that has a split up one side of the skirt. This will allow you to move freely without tripping over.

3- Choose a Dress with Undergarments You’ll Be Comfortable Wearing

When it’s hot outside, you won’t want to be wearing heavy undergarments to hold your shape. Consider choosing a summer dress that offers built-in support without the need for additional layers of clothing.

4- Shop Early to Give Your Dress Time to Come In and Be Altered, If Necessary

Brides who get engaged in the winter months often have a hard time finding dresses that are available for summer weddings. If you’re planning a summer wedding and you’re shopping between January and March, it’s likely that the dresses you try on won’t be available until the following fall or winter. The good news is that many bridal shops begin carrying summertime gowns in April, so if you shop then, there’s a chance your dress could arrive much sooner.

5- Know What Styles Suit Your Shape

Not all bridal silhouettes are created equal. Strapless dresses accentuate shoulders and arms while hiding the waistline; sweetheart necklines draw attention upward; sheath dresses follow the lines of the body, and ball gowns add volume at the hips.

If you’re petite, a longer hemline may be overwhelming, but smaller details like draping or embellishments can give the illusion of height. Taller brides may want something that elongates their frame without adding too much volume at the top or bottom.