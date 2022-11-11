5 Smart Things You Can Do When Your Computer Crashes

A computer crash can feel like a total nightmare. But with a little preparation, you can reduce the harm done and get your computer working again as soon as possible. Here are five smart things you can do in the event of a computer crash.

1. Disconnect Any External Devices

When your computer crashes, you should first disconnect any external devices that might be causing the problem. This includes USB flash drives, external hard drives, and printers.

Once you’ve disconnected all the devices, reboot your computer to ensure the problem has been resolved. If it has, then you can start reconnecting the devices one at a time to narrow down which one is causing the issue.

2. Check for Loose Cables

Another potential cause of a computer crash is loose cables. Over time, cables can become disconnected or come loose, which can cause all sorts of problems. So, if you’re experiencing crashes, look at the cables inside your computer and make sure they’re properly connected.

When checking the cables, ensure there aren’t any damaged or frayed wires. If you see any damage, it’s best to replace the cable entirely. If you’re unsure how to go about all this, consult your computer’s manual or ask a professional.

3. Update Your Software and Drivers

Outdated software and drivers can also lead to crashes. That’s why it’s important to keep everything up-to-date. Most software applications will automatically check for updates when you launch them, but you can also manually check for updates.

For drivers, you can usually find the latest versions on your computer manufacturer’s website. Once you’ve updated everything, reboot your computer and find out if the crashes have stopped.

4. Run a Virus Scan

Viruses are another common cause of computer crashes. If you suspect your system has been infected, it’s important to run a virus scan as soon as possible. Many antivirus programs are available, so choose one that suits your needs and run a full scan of your system. If any viruses are found, delete them immediately.

5. Restart in Safe Mode

You can try restarting your computer in Safe Mode if all else fails. This will boot up your system with only the bare minimum of drivers and programs running, which can help to resolve any issues that might be causing crashes. Restart your computer and press F8 before Windows starts loading to enter Safe Mode. The Advanced Boot Options menu will now appear on your screen; from here, select Safe Mode and press Enter key.

Once your system has loaded into Safe Mode, try running some of the troubleshooting steps listed above to see if they fix the problem. If they do, there’s likely something wrong with one of the programs or drivers being loaded when Windows normally starts up. You can either uninstall or update any offending programs/drivers or try disabling them at startup using MSConfig (type MSConfig into the Start Menu Search box and hit Enter).

A computer crash can be a real pain, but with some knowledge and preparation, you can quickly fix the issue and get your system running again. By following the tips above, you’ll be able to troubleshoot the problem and have your computer back to normal in no time.