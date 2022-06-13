5 Things That Are Essential to Your Tool Box

Every technician has a toolbox. You’ll likely encounter many different situations throughout your career that require unique solutions. To be a successful technician, you need to have various tools at your disposal. Every good toolbox is self-sufficient and isn’t complete without its essentials. However, the truth is that some technicians spend so much time searching for the right tools that they never get around to putting everything together in one place. This article will go over five essential things every toolbox needs to become more productive and efficient.

1. Hammer

This is the most important tool in your toolbox. A hammer is used for everything from pounding nails into boards to prying open jammed doors and everything in between. It’s so important that it’s even included in the name of the tool – hammer. Every technician requires a hammer and should be armed with one at all times. You never know when you might need to pound a nail in or pry open a door that’s stuck shut.

2. Tape Measure

When measuring something, you can’t use your eyes alone to do it right. You have to have a measuring device on hand, so you don’t have to rely on your eyesight alone. While there are many different types of tape measures out there, they all serve the same purpose to help you measure things accurately and quickly. The most common type of tape measure is probably a metal retractable tape measure with an inch-and-a-half scale printed on it; however, there are also digital tape measures available as well as retractable ones that use magnetism instead of springs or strings to pull the tape length out when you want it out.

3. Screwdriver Set

Screwdrivers come in handy for many different jobs, so it’s always good to have a set on hand. They are great for fixing appliances, home electronics, and even cars. You can use them to tighten screws in appliances or even loosen screws stuck in a tight place. You can also tighten or loosen bolts on items like your car or RV. They come in various shapes and sizes, so you’ll want to make sure you have the right one for the job at hand.

4. Drill Set

A drill set is a great tool if you’re into DIY projects or even just a handyman. It is also extremely helpful if you need to do some drilling in your home, especially when working on walls or ceilings. A drill set can help you make wood, metal, and concrete holes that may be difficult to cut with other tools. You can use it to mark the spots where you want the holes drilled and then make those marks on the surface of what you are drilling into. This type of tool is also very useful for installing hardware such as cabinet knobs and drawer pulls.

5. Safety Gear

Safety is extremely important when you’re working with power tools. You don’t want to be cutting into something and then have your hand or fingers get caught in the blade or other parts of the tool. You should always wear safety gear when working with power tools. Many different types of safety gear can be used, including gloves, goggles, and face masks. However, the most common type of safety gear that you will find at any hardware store is just a pair of eye protection glasses.