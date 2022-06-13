3 Signs That You Need to Schedule a Spinal Screening

In most cases, a spinal screening is performed on children between the ages of 10-14 to identify problems such as scoliosis. While most screenings are done preemptively, there are some cases in which you might consider having one done due to extenuating circumstances. This being the case, let’s go over three signs that you need to get a spinal screening.

1. You’ve Experienced Trauma

Being involved in an accident or suffering some other form of trauma is one of the biggest reasons for a person to get a spinal screening. This could be caused by a car crash, workplace mishap, or injuries suffered during an altercation. Regardless of the source of the trauma, a screening can be a good idea if a spinal injury is suspected even if it seems to be relatively minor.

Something to keep in mind is that during traumatic injuries, paramedics will almost always place the injured individual on a long spine board to stabilize the spine. This is simply standard procedure and does not necessarily indicate that the person has suffered a spinal injury. Whether or not a spinal screening is needed should be discussed with a doctor who can make a more accurate diagnosis.

2. You Have a Poor Sleeping Posture

Poor sleeping posture can be a bigger contributor to spinal problems than many think. The problem lies in the fact that a lot of people have no idea how they sleep or whether or not they have bad sleeping posture. A few clues are waking up tired, sore, or waking up multiple times during the night. Of course, if you wake up in an odd position, that’s a sign as well.

Does having a poor sleeping posture mean that you should get a spinal screening? It depends on the situation. However, over long periods, poor sleeping posture can be problematic This is true even if you’re not currently experiencing any pain, discomfort, or other issues. Getting a spinal screening and catching these problems early will help you to reverse them more easily if possible, and prevent them from getting worse. You can also find ways to improve your sleep posture as well.

3. Your Spine Has Repetitive Strain

A repetitive stress injury is an injury that occurs when you’re performing a repetitive motion. This could be taking change from a customer while working as a cashier, using a mouse and keyboard for long hours, or repeatedly lifting heavy objects.

Speaking of which, repeatedly lifting objects is known to put a great deal of strain on the spine. This may not big a big deal in the short term, but it can cause problems if done for extended periods. If you’re job or hobby requires you to do this, then you may want to consider having a spinal screening, especially if you begin to notice pain in your back.

When it comes to spinal screenings, it is better to be safe than sorry. If you think you may have a spinal issue, the sooner you catch it the better. Also, if you have a job or hobby that places a great deal of strain on your spine, or if you know you have bad sleeping posture, getting a screening done can be a good idea.