6 Celebratory Gift Ideas for a Recent College Graduate

When you graduate from college, it’s time to start living a new life. Whether you’re starting a new job or moving on to your next phase in life, there are a few things you should do to reflect your new status and importance. One of the most important things to do is make sure you celebrate your graduation with a gift that will express your new self-identity. Here are six Celebratory Gift Ideas for a recent college graduate.

1. Graduation Party Supplies

Even though graduation day has come and gone, many colleges have parties going into the morning of the event. If this is something you know your friends would enjoy, then consider getting them some graduation party supplies so they’ll look like the experts.

2. A Cigar

If you know someone who’s just graduated within the last year, give them a cigar! Many people associate smokeless tobacco (like cigars) with adults. But the truth is young adults love smoking cigars too. And if you want to show off that fact, this is the best way to go about it. A good cigar can enhance anyone’s mood when they smoke one, especially after a big exam. The best thing about cigar gifts for grad students? You can buy great cigars at pretty affordable prices online.

3. Hotel Gift Cards

Another fantastic way to show someone how much you care is by giving them a hotel gift card! These cards are perfect because your recipient will be able to redeem them immediately. Plus, no matter what city or state your friend lives in, they can still use their cards anywhere in the world.

4. A Watch

Watches are a classic gift idea, but you needn’t spend a lot of money to get a nice watch for your family member or friend. Buying watches online works out really well since you don’t even have to visit a store. Most companies offer free delivery these days, which saves everyone a lot of headaches. Also, some stores sell customized watches at great prices. This means that instead of buying an expensive watch, you could spend more on getting your own initials engraved onto the band.

5. AirPods

Many people see earbuds as old-fashioned, but AirPods actually contain technology that makes up the cutting edge. These wireless headphones were designed to mimic the way hearing happens in nature. Because of this, AirPods can eliminate unwanted noises while allowing users to hear the music clearly. With this in mind, you could always get your grad student something “different” than earphones.

6. A Travel Bag

Most people think of travel bags as being mostly used by travelers, but they also make excellent gifts for graduates. In reality, these suitcases aren’t much different than those seen in airports and train stations. They’re lightweight, foldable, versatile, and can even double as beach bags. It doesn’t hurt that they’re usually inexpensive either.