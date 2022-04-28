6 Cybersecurity Threats Healthcare Providers Should Know About

Cybersecurity is a major concern for healthcare providers today. With an ever-increasing number of patients and employees using digital devices both inside and outside the hospital, it’s more important than ever to have proper cybersecurity measures in place to keep sensitive data safe from potential threats.

1.Malware and Ransomware

Malware and ransomware attacks are a major concern for any business that deals with sensitive information online, including healthcare providers. These types of attacks can result in hackers stealing confidential data or locking providers out of their systems completely, making them unable to access critical patient data.

Ransomware is a type of malware that encrypts a victim’s files and demands a ransom be paid in order to decrypt them.

Malware is a type of malicious software that can infect a computer and cause damage. It can come in many forms, such as viruses, worms, and Trojans.

2. Phishing

Phishing is a type of online scam in which attackers pose as legitimate businesses or individuals in order to trick victims into providing personal information, such as login credentials or credit card numbers. This type of attack can be particularly dangerous for healthcare providers, as sensitive patient information could be compromised.

3. Insider Threats

Healthcare employees can also pose a cybersecurity risk to healthcare organizations. Insider threats are a type of security threat posed by employees or other individuals who have legitimate access to an organization’s data or systems.

They may accidentally or deliberately expose patient data by opening malware-infected email attachments, sharing login credentials, or responding to phishing emails.

There is also the threat of malicious insiders who steal confidential information for their own financial benefit or for other purposes. This type of threat can be particularly dangerous for healthcare providers, as insiders may have access to sensitive patient information.

5. Social Engineering

Social engineering attacks are also a major concern for healthcare providers. This type of attack can be dangerous for healthcare providers, as they may be more likely to fall victim to these types of attacks.

Social engineering attacks occur when hackers use human manipulation to trick employees into providing sensitive information or access to systems.

These types of attacks can be difficult to detect and can have devastating consequences for both patients and providers. Healthcare organizations should train employees on how to spot social engineering attacks and what steps to take if they do fall victim.

6. Unsecured Devices

Many healthcare providers rely on networked devices like computers and medical equipment in order to provide care for their patients. These devices are often not adequately secured, putting patient data at risk. Healthcare providers need to be aware of this threat and take steps to secure their devices.