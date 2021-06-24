6 Major Types of Medical Malpractice Lawsuits

Just like any other profession, medical professionals, nurses, and doctors can make errors in their line of work.

Sometimes those errors can be a result of negligence. But in the world of healthcare, professional errors can be a matter of life or death. They can leave permanent issues that patients have to live with for the rest of their lives. Cases of malpractice can also cause emotional distress and physical complications from the injuries that the medical professional has caused.

Even in situations where malpractice has taken place, some of the victims don’t seek to get compensation to help deal with the ongoing issues they would have to continue to face. Sometimes it can be simply that people are unsure if it was malpractice and think that errors just sometimes happen at the hospital and there isn’t anyone who is responsible for the mistakes that occurred. Then on occasion, those who do want to look to get compensation will wait too long to speak to someone and the statute of limitation would expire.

There are six major types of medical malpractice you should be aware of. Know that if these common types of malpractice occur, you have every right to seek guidance from a medical malpractice attorney, and you may have a solid claim.

1. Misdiagnosis

A misdiagnosis occurs when there is a failure on the doctor’s behalf to diagnose the correct illness the patient is exhibiting. It can delay necessary treatment or even lead to patients receiving the wrong treatment that is harmful, and conditions can worsen or become untreatable before a correct diagnosis is given..

2. Delayed Diagnosis

Similarly, delayed diagnosis occurs when the doctor makes a correct diagnosis, but only after significant time has passed—usually after a misdiagnosis has been made first—and it is often a result of failing to carry out adequate or appropriate testing or missing important indications on results that are given. As these result in delayed treatment, it can be very bad for the patient and cause unnecessary suffering.

3. Failure to Treat

Failure to treat does start with the doctor diagnosing correctly, but not giving the correct or right amount of treatment. This can be considered malpractice in some cases, as it could be known as the doctor trying to save money by putting profits over the safety of their patients. They could also fail to carry out the correct follow-up care needed, or even discharge a patient too soon resulting in further complications.

4. Surgical Errors

Surgical errors can include a variety of issues like performing the wrong procedure or performing surgery when it wasn’t needed. It also can involve the surgeon damaging organs, nerves, or tissues while carrying out a surgery.

5. Birth Injury

Birth-related medical malpractice can refer to injury inflicted on the mother or child when a medical professional acts negligently during a birth. It can include failure to properly treat post-delivery bleeding, negligence in monitoring the infant’s oxygen levels, and other negligent acts that result in harm or injury.

6. Medical Product Liability

A final major form of medical malpractice is medical product liability. This is when suffering has occurred for a patient due to a medical device being used on them which is of poor design or faulty. If medical devices do not work as intended, they can inflict injury, or in some cases, death.