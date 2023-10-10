6 Occasions When You Should Use a Wrongful Death Lawyer

Wrongful death is the death of an individual as a result of another person or entity’s negligence. If you’ve lost a loved one in these circumstances, you probably feel angry and confused. Pursuing the case legally may not heal your grief, but it can ease the financial burden of an unexpected loss. Here are six occasions when you should consider contacting a wrongful death lawyer.

1. Car Accidents

According to the National Center for Health Statistics, around 45,000 people die in motor vehicle accidents every year in the United States. A victim’s family members may be able to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the at-fault driver. Their attorney will have to prove the at-fault driver neglected their responsibility to protect others’ safety on the road and that this negligence directly resulted in the victim’s death.

2. Pedestrian Accidents

When a vehicle strikes a pedestrian, the accident often results in a serious injury or fatality. Filing a wrongful death suit after a pedestrian accident is very similar to filing one after a car accident. Families can pursue damages for their loved one’s medical bills, funeral expenses, lost income, and pain and suffering.

3. Medical Malpractice

Wrongful death caused by medical malpractice can be particularly devastating because healthcare providers are held in such high regard. Although the vast majority of practitioners are qualified and trustworthy, cases of negligence do happen. Surgical errors, pharmaceutical errors, delayed treatment, incorrect diagnosis, and many other mistakes can be fatal. In these cases, the victim’s family may be able to file a lawsuit against the doctor or hospital.

4. Accidental Poisonings or Overdoses

The National Center for Health Statistics reports that more than 100,000 people died from unintentional poisonings in 2021. Many cases of accidental poisoning or overdose are caused by illegal narcotics or prescription medications. Proving liability in these cases can be difficult, but surviving family members should consult with an attorney about their specific circumstances.

5. Workplace Accidents

Employers are required by law to keep their employees safe while they’re working. Workplace accidents can take on a wide variety of forms, including falls, head injuries, vehicle accidents, and exposure to harmful substances. The workers’ compensation system usually awards the victim’s family death benefits, but in certain cases, family members may also be able to sue the employer for wrongful death.

6. Premises Liability Accidents

If an individual dies because a property owner neglected their obligation to safety, the family may be able to file a wrongful death suit. Common examples of premises liability cases include slip and fall accidents, swimming pool drownings, exposure to lead or asbestos, and death due to lack of fire alarms.

Losing a loved one in a wrongful death case is an extremely painful and traumatic experience. If you’re navigating the aftermath of a wrongful death, you should consult with an attorney as soon as possible. Pursuing a wrongful death case can help you recover your financial losses, and it may provide a sense of justice and closure. Additionally, having legal representation can ease the burden during this difficult time and ensure that your rights are protected throughout the legal process.