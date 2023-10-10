5 Common Misconceptions People Have on Using CBD Products

Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, has made waves in recent times due to its numerous health benefits. However, although there are many ways to safely consume CBD, there are still false myths and misconceptions about CBD use. Below are 5 of the most common misconceptions people have about using CBD products, and the truth behind this powerful compound.

1. CBD Will Get You High

Perhaps the biggest misconception people have about CBD is that it will cause psychoactive effects just like regular cannabis would. However, this isn’t the case. While CBD is found in cannabis and sold by various cannabis dispensaries, CBD doesn’t have the THC compound found in cannabis that causes users to feel a body or mind high. In fact, CBD only has about 0.3% THC, meaning users won’t feel many of the negative psychoactive effects of cannabis while using CBD. These effects could include increased anxiety and paranoia among other issues.

2. CBD is Addictive

Another common misconception about CBD is that it can be addictive. Evidence shows there is no addictive property to CBD, making it a great choice for those looking for an alternative to cannabis and other substances. For instance, CBD cartridges are readily available to those looking to cut down on vaping nicotine.

3. CBD is Illegal

Because CBD comes from the cannabis plant, many people still falsely believe that CBD itself is illegal. However, you can readily buy CBD online and can also find it in dispensaries in different states. For instance, in California, both cannabis and CBD are legal, so you can find various CBD products on sale. It’s important to check with local state and federal laws before using CBD products. However, today, most CBD products from oils to topical creams can be consumed safely and legally.

4. All CBD Products are the Same

There are many different types of CBD products on the market, and not all of them are created equal. For instance, you might find CBD products that have minimal traces of THC and are used mostly for pain relief or health benefits. You might also find a combination CBD that contains THC, which is a great option for those who want to minimize their THC use while still feeling some psychoactive effects. Gummies, capsules, and oil tinctures are also popular ways people can consume CBD, which makes it readily accessible for new users.

5. CBD Works Immediately

While smoking traditional cannabis products might give users an instant head rush, this isn’t quite true of CBD. CBD can be highly effective at treating even more serious symptoms of pain, with studies showing a significant improvement in human trials. However, some people might not feel the effects of CBD for a couple of days or weeks after starting. The amount of time to feel effects might also depend on the method of ingestion, with gummies and edibles taking a bit more time to take effect than oil tinctures used sublingually. Since everybody is different, it’s best to start using CBD with a lower dose and try different products to see what works best.