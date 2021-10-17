6 Smart Reasons to Upgrade a Bathroom Shower Head

Most homes have a shower head in the bathroom. It’s one of those things that you don’t really think about, but it has an impact on your day-to-day life. A shower head can make or break your morning routine by how effective it is at providing warm water to rinse off after a long night’s sleep. If you are still using the same old traditional showerhead, you might be missing out on some surprising benefits! This blog post will discuss 6 reasons why upgrading to a new and improved model could be beneficial for your home.

1- Health Concerns

A showerhead may have a higher flow rate than your pipes can handle. On the most basic level, this means that your water pressure could be reduced (which is never ideal). However, with some manufacturers, this could mean that hot water is no longer an option. If you are easily susceptible to cold-water shock in the morning, this could be a problem.

A shower filter helps you eliminate the chlorine residual and other impurities found in your tap water. The filter can remove or reduce dirt, dust, odors, and iron from water that passes through it. This is of great benefit for those who have sensitive skin and scalp (from frequent shampooing), dry skin (because of hard water), or suffer from eczema.

2- Low Shower Pressure

Is your current showerhead not providing enough pressure? That’s probably because of the smaller nozzle openings. A low flow rate means taking longer to rinse the soap out of your hair and off your body. This is particularly frustrating if you rush in the morning or conserve water for environmental or financial reasons. This is one of the reasons to upgrade your bathroom shower head.

3- Overly Leaking Shower Heads

If your shower head is leaking, it might be an indicator of a larger problem. Showerheads are often installed at high pressure to ensure that you have the best possible performance. If the plumber didn’t correctly install yours or problems with your pipes, this could result in leakage after extended use. Replacing it now will prevent it from causing any additional damage while also avoiding more expensive repairs in the future.

4- Limited Shower Features

If you’re looking to take your showers to the next level, it may be time for an upgrade. Not only do some showerheads provide greater performance than others, but they also offer more features. A rainfall showerhead can give you a spa-like experience, while eco-friendly models are ideal for households trying to conserve water and energy.

5- Obsolete Shower Heads

It’s hard to tell when your shower head was installed. Unfortunately, many townships have been known to replace old shower heads with much less efficient ones. The water pressure may be reduced, or the flow rate could be much greater than normal for home usage. It might also lead to other issues in your home. Replacing an old showerhead with a new one with optimal performance is the best solution for this.

6- Water Supply Issues